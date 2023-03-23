Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is in the third season of a four-year, $106.3 million contract extension he signed in Oct. 2019, and if he does leave Boston in unrestricted free agency in 2024, the Atlanta Hawks are reportedly a team that would interest the 26-year-old.

Brown was recently noncommittal about his Celtics future in an interview with The Ringer, and his name has swirled in trade rumors repeatedly in his seven years in Massachusetts.

“[Brown] is clearly the second fiddle to fellow star Jayson Tatum,” wrote Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney on Thursday. “[He’s] known for being tough-willed and for being willing to seek out his own unique path. Downplaying his enthusiasm for remaining with his current team is in character for him.”

Deveney believes the Hawks could be a top suitor, which makes sense as Brown is a Marietta, GA native. Brown has “kept an active hand in the community back in Georgia” throughout his career.

An Eastern Conference executive said the reason the Hawks are trying to unload John Collins is to free up cap space to pursue another superstar to add to Trae Young, and Brown would fit the bill.

“It is not easy to get free agents to Atlanta but Jaylen Brown would be different—they want to be in position, at least, to make a move if he wants to be there. I think there is no question they are watching the situation with him,” the executive said.

If the star guard is chosen for one of the All-NBA teams this season, he would be eligible for a $290, five-year supermax extension. But he’s on the bubble for the coveted honor.

“If it’s your whole career, it’s your whole career. If it’s not, it’s not,” Brown told The Ringer’s Logan Murdock about his future. “Some of the greatest players of all time haven’t finished with their organization. Michael Jordan retired a Wizard. As much as we like it here and enjoy being here, you see where life takes you.”

A return to his hometown and chance to play alongside Trae Young could be the perfect combination for Jaylen Brown.