Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks fell short during their Sunday night bout against the Memphis Grizzlies, losing by a final score of 123-119. With this, it marks the club’s third loss over their last five games.

Boasting a record of 37-38, the Hawks reside in the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference standings, though they are separated from the sixth-seeded Brooklyn Nets by just three wins.

With seven games remaining on their schedule, there’s still a real possibility that they can move up a few slots higher on the totem pole prior to the start of the postseason and, in turn, give themselves a chance of bypassing the play-in tournament entirely.

However, when asked following their latest loss to the Grizzlies what the team’s “focus” is during this final stretch of the regular season, Trae Young didn’t appear to view the period as a do-or-die time, though seems reluctant to look too far ahead.

“You can’t really look too much in and too far ahead in all these seven games. We just got to continue to play at one game at a time,” Trae Young said. “I think we got one more [at home] maybe before we go out on the road…so we got to take care of that first one before we go out on the road and just take it one game at a time. We can control what we can control so that’s all that matters.”

In his follow-up performance after being ejected during their previous game against the Pacers, Trae Young had a mesmerizing performance.

In just shy of 35 minutes played the All-Star posted a stat line of 28 points, 10 assists, and 2 rebounds on 50.0% shooting from the floor and 60.0% shooting from deep.

In the end, however, such contributions were not enough to guide the Hawks past Memphis. Perhaps they’ll have better fortunes Tuesday night when they play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers.