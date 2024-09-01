Things are uncertain regarding Trae Young's future with the Atlanta Hawks. According to NBA insiders Brian Windhorst and Tim MacMahon on the latest episode of The Hoop Collective podcast, the Hawks explored potential trades for Young during the offseason. Still, the Hawks could not find a substantial market for the 25-year-old guard after trading Dejounte Murray.

The vibes surrounding Young have changed drastically from where they once were. When Atlanta fans felt positive when they traded for Murray two years ago, Murray seemed like the perfect partner for Young. Sadly, Murray couldn’t replicate the defensive impact he mastered with the San Antonio Spurs. Additionally, Young and Murray experienced difficulties on the court.

So the Hawks let Murray go to the New Orleans Pelicans for a few role components and two first-round picks. But it was a calculated gamble from the Hawks, who got a valuable asset from New Orleans. Through the Pelicans exchange, they received an unprotected Lakers pick that could benefit them soon, especially if they want to build around Young.

“It was a bet against the Lakers. Yeah, Dyson Daniels is an interesting young piece but basically they wagered with the Lakers unprotected pick this year, in this draft, they wagered against the Lakers. That was part of what that trade was about,” Windhorst said.

What's next for Trae Young and the Hawks?

At this point, building around Young might be the only thing Atlanta can do. According to MacMahon, Young wouldn’t be in Atlanta if there were a market. But with the Hawks looking like a team preparing to enter a rebuild, Young's future with the team seems murky at best.

In Young's six years with the Hawks, the club has been to the Eastern Conference Finals once. In the last two seasons, Atlanta was disappointingly bounced out of the Play-In tournament, failing to reach the playoffs. The lackluster playoff history has diminished Young's value, making it even harder for the Hawks to move on from him.

Young has just one year left on his current contract with Atlanta. That means he could enter free agency next summer and sign with a team needing a bonafide All-Star at point guard. The Hawks could also trade Young leading up to the annual trade deadline. But, with his market value currently at rock bottom, Young will have to reignite interest in him across the league with his play on the court this season.