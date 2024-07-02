The Atlanta Hawks have decided to face the music this offseason and accept that the team they had was not going to mount a serious challenge in the Eastern Conference. To that end, they traded away Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans for a return headlined by lockdown defending guard Dyson Daniels and two future first-round picks. And now, it seems as though a Trae Young trade may not be too far away, if the Hawks floor general's social media activity is any indication.

Posting cryptically on his official Twitter (X) account, Young tweeted out an emoji of folded hands (🙏🏽) as if to indicate pleading, gratitude, or prayer. Could this mean that Young is feeling some type of way, now that it feels like his departure from the Hawks franchise is looming?

It's not quite clear at the moment just how willing the Hawks are to trade away their franchise cornerstone; after all, players of Trae Young's skill level don't exactly grow on trees. Moreover, he has been durable for the Hawks, with the exception of this past season when he tore a ligament in his hand. Durable stars who average 26/10 are players teams tend to keep, especially when they're only 25 years of age.

Young is also under contract for at least two more seasons (with a player option for the 2026-27 season), so it's not like teams will be trading for a rental. With the Hawks appear to be diving headfirst into a rebuild, Young should net Atlanta a huge trade return, which makes the prospect of trading him away that much more enticing.

Will the Lakers actually pull off a trade for Trae Young?

It seemed like nothing but a pipe dream for the Lakers to acquire Trae Young. After all, it's a bit asinine for the Hawks to trade away the franchise cornerstone floor general that they chose to build around over Luka Doncic back in 2018. Young has also been successful in the past, leading the Hawks to the Conference Finals in 2021. He is a heliocentric source of offense who runs pick-and-rolls to perfection.

But now, with the Hawks having traded Dejounte Murray away, it has become more likely for Atlanta to continue going all-in on a roster reset. The Lakers are always in the business of acquiring stars, and Young, being so full of confidence and swagger, should be a perfect fit for the glitz and glamour of Hollywood.

It's fair to wonder, however, if the Lakers actually do have the assets to pull off a trade for Trae Young. They have all but two of their first-round picks to dangle (the 2025 Lakers pick actually belongs to the Hawks now courtesy of the Murray trade), which should help grease the wheels of any potential deal. But the Lakers may not have the young prospects to convince the Hawks fully.

Jalen Hood-Schifino could be a deal-sweetener, but the Hawks already have a guard prospect who barely played in his rookie campaign in Kobe Bufkin. Hood-Schifino, thus, may not be the most appealing trade return. Max Christie cannot be traded away until months after the season begins. Dalton Knecht appears to be a perfect fit for the team as a catch-and-shoot weapon for LeBron James.

The Lakers have also been adamant about keeping Austin Reaves; it's uncertain if their interest in Trae Young weighs more heavily than their love for the homegrown 26-year old guard.

There's also a matter of fit alongside LeBron James; Young isn't exactly the most accomplished off-ball weapon, and his defense, while a bit improved, isn't anything worth writing home about. But building a roster that can contend for a championship requires having to take risks, and Young could be the player worth taking that risk for.

Other potential destinations for the Hawks star

Throughout the past few months, the San Antonio Spurs have been brought up by many as a perfect long-term destination for Trae Young. Young is the best lob coordinator in the association, making the likes of Clint Capela, John Collins, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu look like a million bucks throughout his career.

The Spurs, however, own the Hawks' picks, and they recently signed Chris Paul to a one-year deal as a veteran stopgap option. It's not likely for Young to become a Spur anytime soon.

Meanwhile, perhaps the Miami Heat, a year after whiffing on Damian Lillard, could join in on the Trae Young sweepstakes. They don't have the draft capital or young prospects, however, that could prove appealing to the Hawks.