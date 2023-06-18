It comes as no surprise that the Miami Heat are now being linked to some of the biggest available names out there right now. This is after this team came so agonizingly close to winning another title this past season, only for them to fall short against a determined Denver Nuggets side.

The Heat have previously been linked to Damian Lillard, who for his part, named Miami as a potential destination if ever he would force a trade away from the Portland Trail Blazers. Bradley Beal has all of a sudden become the subject of trade rumors as well (again), and the Heat have emerged as a player in the Beal race as well.

According to Heat insider Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, however, the Heat, if given a choice, would much rather bring Dame to South Beach as opposed to Beal:

“Lillard would be Heat preference over Beal. But Lillard simply isn't ready to ask out of Portland. And if he eventually does & doesn't beg Blazers to send him only to Miami, Nets in better position than Heat with 11 tradable firsts, including 9 unprotected,” Jackson wrote in his tweet.

As Jackson said in his report, however, there are so many factors that are preventing Lillard's move to Miami. As such, the Heat could already be implementing a Plan B of sorts that is centered around Bradley Beal. Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, and an array of future first-round picks are reportedly what Miami has on the table for the Wizards star, but at this point, nothing is guaranteed.