United States President Joe Biden shared his congratulatory message to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, a couple of days after Nikola Jokic and co. close out the Miami Heat to claim the NBA title.

Biden particularly heaped praise on NBA Finals MVP Jokic and head coach Michael Malone, who guided the franchise to its first NBA title in history.

“Congratulations to MVP Nikola Jokić, Coach Malone, and the entire Nuggets organization for bringing home their first-ever NBA title in the Mile High City of champions,” Biden wrote.

The Nuggets were dominant all series long against the Heat, with their lone loss coming in Game 2. After that, they won three straight to secure the Larry O'Brien Trophy in five games.

While it's certainly surprising that Joe Biden took two days before reacting to the Nuggets' win, we can only assume that he's pretty busy. Hey, it's not easy running one of the most powerful nations in the world. Besides, he would have probably gotten a lot of backlash had he tweeted right after Denver's win. He certainly doesn't want people trashing him for watching a basketball game rather than taking the time to address some of the most pressing problems of the United States.

Anyway, President Biden will have more chance to congratulate the Nuggets and honor them next season when the NBA champs make their official White House visit. While a schedule for that has yet to be made, it'll definitely be interesting to see Denver make the trip to Washington.