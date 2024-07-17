It seems to be an annual occurrence during the offseason that Miami Heat star Tyler Herro is involved in some form of trade rumors to acquire another big piece for the team to pair alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. However, a new report from Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer could debunk every bit of speculation surrounding the Heat ever moving on from the 24-year old guard.

In the Yahoo Sports piece, it would say that the Heat are not looking to trade Herro anytime soon as he continues to be one of the cornerstones of the franchise ever since was drafted with the 13th overall pick in 2019. But it might not be for the reasons one might think as besides how a team feels about Herro as a basketball player, his contract could be a red flag for some, partly based on unlikely bonuses that count towards their cap sheet as Fischer explains on top of Miami's hesitancy to trade him.

“It could pose an added roadblock to Miami ever parting ways with Tyler Herro, too,” Fischer wrote. The Heat’s combo guard has an unlikely bonus of $1.5 million for his own very unlikely Defensive Player of the Year honor, among several other clauses in the deal that was signed the same 2022 offseason as [Jordan] Poole’s.”

“For Herro’s contract, his scoring ability, age and potential he flashed as a playmaker last season,” Fischer continued. “The 24-year-old still stands as the proverbial centerpiece to any package Miami would have to send out the door to acquire a talent like the Heat once hoped for in Damian Lillard. Although, to be clear, there’s been no trade chatter of substance on Herro to note at this time.”

Looking at Herro last season and an analysis from Pat Riley

Last season, Herro would average 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from the three-point line. However, that was in 42 games played this season where he had multiple injury spells, especially in the month of November where he missed a significant amount of time with ankle issue as even Heat president Pat Riley would call him “fragile” though pointing out his strengths.

“He’s been fragile, a little bit,” Riley said in his end of season press conference. “He broke his hand last year in the playoffs. He had some injuries earlier in his career. And there isn’t anybody that works harder at his game. He works. He puts the time in, in the weight room. So how does he keep his calorie intake? So he might have to go to another level nutritionally. He’s gotten stronger. But as the season progresses, you lose some of that. So he’s got to make some adjustments, definitely.”

“His major injuries are real,” Riley continued. “And so, we’re just hoping we can get through a season where he’s playing in that 72- to 82-game basis. Maybe one year he will surprise and play every game.”

While the Heat seem like they do not want to trade Herro at the current moment, it could possibly quickly change if a high profile name would want to be traded to the team. Still, time will tell as Miami is looking to improve after a second straight season finishing at the eighth seed with a 46-36 record as they were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.