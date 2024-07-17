Team USA this year for the Paris Olympics has a stacked big man rotation with Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis, and finally Miami Heat cornerstone in Bam Adebayo. One would immediately think that Adebayo would have a more limited role on the Olympics squad because of the talent of the other two centers and while that could not be father from the truth, he puts Team USA in to perspective.

This is not Adebayo's first rodeo with Team USA as he was on the squad in 2021 that won the gold medal in Tokyo adding that to his already impressive resume being a basketball player. Looking at the absolute stacked roster they have, Adebayo would say what “matters” the most is if they win the gold medal by the end of the Olympics according to Matthew Ho of USAB.com.

“Nobody’s going to remember stats,” Adebayo said. “Nobody’s going to remember minutes. All they’re going to see when it's all said and done is ‘Olympic gold medalist’. I feel like that matters more than however many points or how many touches.”

Still, Adebayo will play a huge part for Team USA as he is one of the best defenders in the entire NBA, argued by some to be the best period, even finishing as a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year this past season. Even in Wednesday's blowout exhibition win over Serbia, 109-75, Adebayo was integral as he scored 17 points making six of his nine attempts from the field while also collecting eight rebounds and three assists.

Adebayo talks about the journey he's been on with Heat and Team USA

He was even lethal from beyond the arch against Serbia for Team USA as he made three of five attempts from that range which has been an aspect of his game that Adebayo has been looking to get better as a stretch big. It has been a long journey for the 26-year old big man since being drafted in the middle of the first round in 2017 where he was not immediately playing by Heat head coach and current assistant Team USA coach Erik Spoelstra.

“(Spoelstra) didn’t play me,” Adebayo said. “It’s hard being a lottery pick and you don't play, but I was able to work towards something and have a goal in mind. All these milestones I’ve hit, I’ve earned every last one of them.”

If there was one person who saw the potential that Adebayo had, it was Spoelstra who has made him a crucial part to the Heat on both sides of the floor. So much so, that Spoelstra always knew that there was no ceiling with the Heat center, saying that he had the “work ethic” to “accomplish amazing things.”

“We didn’t want to put any limits on him,” Spoelstra said. “We knew he was ambitious, we knew he had a work ethic and a competitive character to accomplish amazing things.”

Erik Spoelstra speaks on Adebayo's mindset

With the Heat, Adebayo has been to two NBA Finals series as he has experienced the biggest stage possible on top of competing for gold already with Team USA. Spoelstra would echo the same sentiments and say that he is no doubt “respected in NBA circles,” especially when it comes to “USA Basketball.”

“He always will be about winning,” Spoelstra said via Matthew Ho of the Team USA website. “That’s why he’s so respected in NBA circles, but also USA Basketball.”

Adebayo was once the backup center for the Heat to start his career when Hassan Whiteside was on the team, but as soon as Spoelstra saw the capabilities the offense could be with how much faster it flowed, the team made the change. He is a main focus of Miami's team along with Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro as he is also versatile in the way he plays.

“What I think Bam has done more than anything with these Olympic nods is that it shows he can play whatever role is necessary because he’s all about winning,” Spoelstra said. “He can fit into any team and be a value add.”

Adebayo “not even in his physical prime yet” according to Spoelstra

Last season with the Heat, Adebayo averaged 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the field leading to his third All-Star game appearance. With how he performs every season and even early on with Team USA, Spoelstra firmly believes there is a long way to go for the University of Kentucky product.

“He’s not even in his physical prime yet but he’s about all the right things,” Spolestra said. “When you’re all about winning and you have a work ethic that’s outstanding, the sky’s the limit and he’s proving that right now.”

For the Heat, they are looking to improve after finishing at the eighth seed for the second straight season with a 46-36 record as they were eliminated in the first round by the Boston Celtics. As for Team USA, Adebayo will try to build off his exceptional performance against Serbia and take it in to the next exhibition game against South Sudan on Saturday, July 20.