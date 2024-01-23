The Charlotte Hornets will continue to shop their players in trades to acquire draft capital after the Terry Rozier deal.

What are the Charlotte Hornets cooking this season? They, completely out of the blue, went and made a major trade. They sent point guard Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat in exchange for Kyle Lowry and a first-round pick. After the trade was announced, fans immediately wondered if more trades were on the way.

Indeed, it seems like a Hornets fire sale is about to happen after the Terry Rozier trade. General manager Mitch Kupchak is planning to make more trades to acquire draft capital, per Adrian Wojnarowski. The Charlotte rebuild is now about to get a jump start with this influx in picks and young stars.

“The Hornets aren't done dealing yet and plan to continue accumulating future assets ahead of the February 8th trade deadline, sources tell ESPN.”

Charlotte's seasons hasn't been going well for the last few years or so. They've been consistent lottery contenders year after year, seemingly not going in any particular direction. They have some talent on the team (PJ Washington, Gordon Hayward), but they've never made it past the first round, with their ceiling in recent years being the Play-In Tournament. The Hornets going for a fire sale this time should help steer them in a direction moving forward.

Which Hornets players are likely to be moved before the trade deadline? Well, LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are safe, as they're the building blocks of the franchise. The most likely candidates are the veterans on the roster that can still contribute to a winning team. Rozier was one such player, and he fetched a first-round pick to swallow Lowry's contract. Hawyard, Washington, and Cody Martin are other players likely to be traded.

The Hornets are hoping that this decision will finally lead to them finding some success on the court in the future. Charlotte's franchise history since being reborn as the Hornets is bleak at best and miserable at worst. They've never been a serious championship contender at any point in their history. Ball and Miller have a chance to change that, but they'll need more time and better teammates to get there.