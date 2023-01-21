The Charlotte Hornets could be shaking things up. Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the team is “prepared to take calls” on Gordon Hayward as they look to move a few veteran players. Stein also reports that Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre Jr. are players that the Hornets are open to moving.

Frankly, Hayward hasn’t made headlines for much outside of trade speculation over the past couple of years. That’s not indicative of his on-court ability, as Hayward is one of the most complete players in the league.

However, the 32-year-old is currently having a down season. While attempting to battle through a myriad of injuries, Hayward is averaging career-lows in field goal percentage (42.3 percent) and 3-point percentage (30.0 percent) while averaging 13.7 points per game, his lowest scoring average since the 2011-12 season. Consequently, the team that trades for Hayward will have to hope that both his body and his play return to form.

As for where Hayward could wind up, a contender such as the Los Angeles Lakers may be desperate to add talent but not at the risk of losing important assets. Yet, a contender that simply needs a connector-type player with a high basketball IQ and leadership abilities could take a deep look at Hayward. With that in mind, perhaps a team like the Dallas Mavericks will come calling.

Particularly in light of big man Christian Wood’s injury, a fractured thumb that will sideline him indefinitely.

The Hornets are currently 12-34, with little chance of reaching the playoffs and a need to refresh their locker room.