A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding the Game 4 incident between Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic and Phoenix Suns team owner Matt Ishbia. The billionaire entrepreneur ended up being shoved back down to his seat by the former back-to-back MVP after a bit of a sideline tussle, that ultimately led to Jokic getting slapped with a hefty $25,000 fine by the NBA.

Throughout the entire incident, Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas actually had a front-row seat to the action — literally. The two-time NBA champion was sitting right beside Ishbia during the game, and he saw everything go down close up. Hilariously, Thomas shared his unforgettable takeaway from the brouhaha:

“I just wanted the whole world to know, that Joker is BIG,” Thomas said. “… He came over and you see my look. I looked up (and I said) like, ‘He look bigger than he is out there on the floor.’ And then he was huffing and he was puffing.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"I just wanted the whole world to know, that Joker is BIG" 🤣🤣@IsiahThomas shares his perspective of the Jokic incident from Game 4 pic.twitter.com/LYUQlP6ffU — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 9, 2023

I see no lies here. And you can clearly see in the above video how Thomas was left in absolute awe when he saw Jokic standing inches in front of him. It’s not that he was scared, but it seems that the Detroit Pistons legend was completely taken aback by the imposing figure that is Nikola Jokic.

Isiah Thomas also explained, though, that amid the altercation, the main concern of the folks in that section of the crowd was the cameraman who got hit as Suns forward Josh Okogie fell out of bounds. Apparently, this was what Matt Ishbia was primarily concerned with. Nevertheless, Jokic was clearly not pleased that the Suns owner kept the ball from him — and the Nuggets big man let him know about it.