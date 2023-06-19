The Phoenix Suns made major headlines on Sunday by trading Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and undisclosed picks to the Washington Wizards for Bradley Beal. Suns owner Matt Ishbia is close with Hall of Fame guard Isiah Thomas, and apparently Thomas played a pivotal role in the trade, reports The New York Times' Sopan Deb.

“In an interview with The New York Times, Paul repeatedly said that Mat Ishbia, who recently acquired the team, and Isiah Thomas, the Hall of Fame point guard who is close with Ishbia, “wanted to go in a different direction.” In February, Ishbia told reporters that Thomas did not have a role with the team. Representatives for the Suns and Thomas did not respond to a request for comment.”

It is a very interesting comment from Chris Paul, one that might have Suns fans wondering about the authenticity of their new owner. If it is true, it would be curious to know why Isiah Thomas would have any vested interest in the Suns besides being a friend to Matt Ishbia.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Regardless of Isiah Thomas' involvement, the trade has been done and Chris Paul is now a member of the Wizards. However, details of the trade have not been officially confirmed because it has been rumored that the Wizards are looking to move Paul to a contender and will opt to waive him if they can't.

There is no doubt that Chris Paul will want to end up on a contender given he is in the latter years of his career and he has never won an NBA championship. He probably wanted to stay with the Suns, but he will look to now help a different team make it to the NBA Finals.