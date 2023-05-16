A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Philadelphia 76ers superstar guard James Harden could be a free agent in the coming offseason. He has a decision to make with regard to his player option for the 2023-24 NBA season worth $35.64 million. Moreover, there are murmurs that the former league Most Valuable Player is flirting with the idea of taking his talents back to his old stomping grounds in Houston.

But the Houston Rockets do not seem to be the only team being linked at the moment to James Harden. According to Sirius XM NBA Radio host Brian Geltzeiler, the Phoenix Suns are another candidate to land the star.

“With free agency pending for James Harden, I’m hearing there is another team prominently on is radar in addition to Houston. That team is the Phoenix Suns.”

James Harden and the Sixers are coming off a bitter second-round exit from the 2023 NBA Playoffs after getting taken out by the Boston Celtics in seven games. The Sixers hoped that the combo of Harden and Joel Embiid would lead them back to the top of the NBA, but that certainly did not turn out to be the case this season. Harden can still pursue that elusive NBA ring with the Sixers, but at the moment, it’s hard to tell exactly whether he’d give Philly another go or bring his talents somewhere else.

A potential addition of James Harden to the Suns would create shockwaves across the league. Phoenix already has Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, so adding another superstar scorer would make the team’s offense even more lethal, at least on paper. Like the Sixers, the Suns also got knocked out in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs by the Denver Nuggets.