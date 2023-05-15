Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is somewhat difficult to figure out but not because his goals are unclear.

Having requested trades from the Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets over the past few seasons, the reason that Harden is in a Sixers uniform is because he believed that he would have the chance to compete for a championship.

Given that the Sixers finished the regular season with a 54-28 record, the third-best in the Eastern Conference, he seems to have had every chance to do that. After all, at one point in their semifinal series against the Boston Celtics, they were leading Boston, 3-2.

However, Philadelphia failed to close out the series in Game 6 and in Game 7, leading to questions about the future of the franchise.

From the chances that Harden leaves to Sixers to rejoin the Houston Rockets, to whether or not it’s inevitable that Philly moves on from veteran head coach Doc Rivers.

Interestingly, following the Sixers’ Game 7 loss to the Celtics, reporters asked Harden about his relationship with Rivers and whether he would like him to return next season (h/t ESPN’s Tim Bontemps).

The 10-time All-Star had a lukewarm response, saying “Our relationship is OK.”

His answer to what he wants out of next season, whether he’s playing with the Sixers or elsewhere, was more expected.

“I just want to have a chance to compete,” Harden says.

Harden will be 34-years-old prior to the start of the 2023-24 season and has admitted to having to overcome an Achilles injury during the 2022-23 season. Father Time fast on his heels.

With that in mind, Harden may be feeling more pressure than ever to win a championship.