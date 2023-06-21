There's no denying that James Harden is the talk of the town for the Philadelphia 76ers heading into NBA free agency this summer. After all, Harden is now in a position to completely change the outlook of the Sixers this coming season if he decides to jump ship and leave Philly after just a year and a half with the team.

Apart from Harden, however, there are a few other personnel decisions that the Sixers will be faced with once NBA free agency opens. One of them comes in the form of backup shooting guard Shake Milton, who apparently, is now headed to greener pastures. According to NBA insider Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice, the 26-year-old is expected to leave Philadelphia this summer:

“Milton is the least likely of those players to return next season, sources say, as the veteran guard looks for a potential opportunity for more minutes,” wrote Neubeck.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Paul Reed, Jalen McDaniels, and Georges Niang are the three other Sixers players that are headed to free agency. Neubeck reports, however, that it's Milton who is most likely to part ways with the Sixers.

This could all change, though, if James Harden opts out of his player option for 2023-24 and decides to join another team. The former MVP's departure will open up a lot of playing time for Milton, which could convince him to stay.

If you ask Sixers fans, however, the harsh reality for Shake Milton is that they would much rather keep Harden in Philly over him.