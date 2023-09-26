The 2023-24 NBA season is rapidly approaching which means trade rumor season is heating back up, and Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton is one of those players whose name you could hear in all sorts of trade rumors soon.

“Utah is a team with cap flexibility and the means to make all parties in a trade at peace. Collin Sexton is an intriguing player to keep an eye on, especially since his role may decline with the Jazz this upcoming year,” ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel reported. “Keyonte George is expected to see a lot of minutes during his rookie season and Jordan Clarkson is the lead guard for the Jazz, so Sexton may wind up being the odd man out. Still just 24 years old, the former eighth-overall pick can present a lot of value to any team searching for backcourt talent.”

And if the Collin Sexton NBA trade rumors aren’t enough, the Jazz may also entertain offers for Kelly Olynyk and Talen Horton-Tucker, according to Siegel’s sources.

Sexton is entering his sixth season in the NBA after the Cleveland Cavaliers took him No. 8 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-1 guard came to Utah as part of the Donovan Mitchell trade last offseason.

Last season, Sexton’s numbers dropped with the Jazz, as the guard played in just 48 games. In 2022-23, he averaged 14.3 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game. Those numbers are all down from his Cleveland averages of 20.0 points, 3.3 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game. However, he did have the second-best 3-point shooting season of his career in Utah, hitting 39.3% of his long-range shots.