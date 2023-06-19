The Utah Jazz will be one of the teams that define the first round of the upcoming 2023 NBA draft, as Danny Ainge and company own three of the first 28 picks (Nos. 9, 16, and 28). ClutchPoints’ NBA insider, Brett Siegel, has identified the three players the Jazz could target in his NBA mock draft 4.0 and suggests a potential trade to move up for a player the team loves.

If the Jazz make all three of their 2023 NBA Draft first-round picks, the team’s targets include a range of players with diverse skill sets who will fit in nicely with Utah’s current foundational building blocks, like Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler.

This includes powerful 6-foot-7 forward Jarace Walker out of Houston, versatile shooter and scorer Keyonte George from Baylor, and intriguing small-school 3-and-D wing prospect Maxwell Lewis of Pepperdine.

All these players would complement Markkanen and Kessler well and add to the Jazz’s overall talent pool and asset chest. However, while Siegel notes that while Ainge and “the Jazz are in no rush to trade away any of their picks,” the team does covet a lottery-bound prospect who the franchise could move up for.

Jazz fans also need to keep their eye on the New Orleans Pelicans at pick No. 14. Siegel's Jazz mock draft also suggests that Utah is interested in Victor Wembanyama’s Metropolitans 92 teammate, Bilal Coulibaly, and could consider him at No. 9.

If the Jazz do take Walker there, though, and Bilal Coulibaly slips to the Pelicans, the Jazz may try to package picks No. 16 and 28 to move up and get their man.