This Thursday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver will be walking across the stage in Barclays Center to officially announce the start of the 2023 NBA Draft, forever changing the lives of the 58 young prospects who get to hear their names called.

In what looks to be a very deep and talented draft class, the San Antonio Spurs will be making the first selection and changing their franchise forever when they take Victor Wembanyama. A generational talent at the center position, Wembanyama figures to be a multi-time All-Star in San Antonio, but how the rest of the draft plays out continues to be unknown.

Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller are still very much in play to be the second overall pick, various teams continue to explore trade opportunities in the top 10 and we could be in store for an extremely eventful night, especially after the Phoenix Suns shocked the NBA world by trading for All-Star guard Bradley Beal.

Several teams around the league are going all-in with hopes of contending for a title. With the league’s new CBA rules looming large over front offices, this offseason has a chance to be a complete whirlwind of emotions for fans worldwide. With the clock continuing to tick down to the start of Thursday’s draft, there is still no telling what will occur after Wembanyama goes first overall.

ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel is back with his latest draft projections in his latest NBA Mock Draft 4.0 filled with news, intel and rumors from executives, scouts and agents around the league for all 58 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft.

1. San Antonio Spurs – C Victor Wembanyama – France (Metropolitans 92)

The Spurs could not be more excited to add Wembanyama to their roster this offseason, and he will be joining a very underrated and talented group. Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell are two capable secondary scorers, Tre Jones proved to be a reliable ball handler and facilitator in the backcourt this past year, and the Spurs are only going to get better with time. League sources have informed ClutchPoints that San Antonio received a few calls from rival teams about the possibility of trading this first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, but each inquiry was rapidly declined. There is a lot to like about the Spurs looking at them long term, and they will have their face of the franchise for many years to come.

2. Charlotte Hornets – SF/PF Brandon Miller – Alabama

While sources say the Charlotte Hornets continue to lean toward drafting Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson from the G League Ignite continues to impress in his pre-draft workouts. This pick is still very much between these two prospects, and according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, both Miller and Henderson will be with the Hornets on Monday for a second-round of workouts and interviews. This could very well determine who goes second overall this year, but Miller makes more sense for Charlotte from a needs standpoint. His versatility and scoring instincts are what the Hornets lack at either forward position, and Miller could immediately be this team’s second-best offensive weapon alongside All-Star LaMelo Ball. There has been talk about the New Orleans Pelicans possibly looking to trade for this pick, but many around the league expect the Hornets to hold onto this pick to select one of the two high-level names listed above.

3. Portland Trail Blazers – PG Scoot Henderson – G League Ignite

Whoever Charlotte does not take second overall will be going third overall. The question is whether or not the Portland Trail Blazers will be keeping this pick. Should Scoot Henderson go to the Hornets, Brandon Miller will be the clear choice for Portland given the need on the wing. As for Henderson, he could fit in with the Trail Blazers, but this franchise is evaluating all of their options right now in terms of finding playoff-level talent to pair with Damian Lillard. Teams around the league are continuing to monitor Lillard’s status, especially the Miami Heat after they were unable to land All-Star Bradley Beal. Should the Blazers draft Henderson, many will be wondering if Lillard will request a trade, thus ushering a new era in Portland.

4. Houston Rockets – PG/SG Amen Thompson – Overtime Elite

The Houston Rockets have interest in both Cam Whitmore and Amen Thompson, but Thompson has the backing of many within the team’s front office, sources told ClutchPoints. A versatile guard who has elite-level athleticism, Thompson checks off all the boxes in terms of being a high-impact player for many years to come. Other than hitting jumpers with consistency, there are no weaknesses to his game, and the Rockets will be able to build around Thompson and former 2021 second overall pick Jalen Green for many years to come. Houston is not interested in trading this pick despite interest from opposing teams, and it would come as a shock if they went with Whitmore despite his talents and fit with the team as an athletic wing.

5. Detroit Pistons – SG/SF Ausar Thompson – Overtime Elite

This is where the draft can begin to get very interesting, as the Detroit Pistons could go in a handful of directions. Like the Rockets, Cam Whitmore remains a prominent option that many seem to think is at the forefront of Detroit’s minds, as is Jarace Walker. However, Amen and Ausar Thompson have done nothing but impress front offices across the league for the last month. According to James L. Edwards III from The Athletic, Ausar has “some big supporters” in the Pistons’ front office. Having the ability to play in the backcourt or out on the wing, Thompson is one of the best athletes in this draft class and has arguably the most potential out of any of the top prospects this year. Thompson can be a secondary shot creator next to Cade Cunningham, and the best part about his game is that he can continue to evolve into a multidimensional talent. It is not a coincidence that Ausar Thompson canceled his workout with the Indiana Pacers, who are picking seventh overall. Maybe he is just confident that he will be a top-six pick with the Orlando Magic having interest as well, but if there is one thing general manager Troy Weaver likes, it is options and players with high potential. Detroit selecting the second Thompson twin right after his brother is drafted would surely stir things up and dominate headlines on draft night.

6. Orlando Magic – SF/PF Cam Whitmore – Villanova

As mentioned previously, Cam Whitmore could go as high as fourth to the Rockets. If he falls to this sixth pick, it is hard to imagine the Orlando Magic will pass up on him. A high-motor player who can really play anywhere on the floor because of his athleticism and toughness, Whitmore can play out on the wing from Day 1 in the league and is a much better defender than people give him credit for. The Magic need tough-minded players next to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, which is why Whitmore is the safest pick and the player who brings the most potential for sustainable long-term growth. There is some talk around the league that the Magic could go with a guard in this spot instead, but it is much more likely that they will look for backcourt talent later on in the lottery when they pick 11th overall. Whitmore is the best player available here, so the Magic should have no problem adding him to their roster.

7. Indiana Pacers – PF Taylor Hendricks – UCF

A lot of what the Indiana Pacers decide to do depends on which players fall their way. Ausar Thompson is a player they value very high on their draft board, but it is unlikely that he will be available. What also looks unlikely is the idea of Indiana trading this pick despite some rumblings of them looking for a wing in trade talks. Jarace Walker and Taylor Hendricks are both in play here for the Pacers, and Hendricks makes the most sense for them given his ability to play on the perimeter or in the paint as a big man. A prospect many are sleeping on, Hendricks is a terrific defensive talent who would thrive next to Myles Turner in Indiana. Despite having Turner, the Pacers are a weak defensive team and really need to figure things out at the power forward position. Both Turner and Hendricks can make shots from the perimeter and are also both lob threats at the rim, giving All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton more options on how to play through pick-and-roll sets. Walker is the more explosive player and may bring more impact right away, but in terms of long-term fit and impact, Hendricks is the guy the Pacers need here.

8. Washington Wizards – PG/SG Anthony Black – Arkansas

Bradley Beal is now on his way to the Phoenix Suns. I bet you didn’t have that on your NBA offseason bingo card this year! A new era of Washington Wizards basketball has begun under president Michael Winger, and moving on from Beal is just one of what could be any significant moves. Both Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma could become unrestricted free agents this offseason via their player options, and it sure looks like the Wizards are committing to a full-blown rebuild. This franchise is going to be looking for long-term fit and long-term talent in this draft when they are on the clock. In terms of players available with an enormous upside, Anthony Black could not stick out more. When evaluating basketball IQ and smart players in this draft, Black may be at the top of the charts and is really a do-it-all type of guard. When starting over, it never hurts to solidify your backcourt, and that is what the Wizards will do with this pick should they draft Black.

9. Utah Jazz – PF Jarace Walker – Houston

A top-five prospect in some people’s eyes, Jarace Walker falling to the Utah Jazz with the ninth pick would be a steal in terms of fit and talent. Outside of Lauri Markkanen and All-Rookie center Walker Kessler, the Jazz's roster is filled with an assortment of players who do not necessarily have assigned roles. Jordan Clarkson is expected to remain in Utah, but this is a team that simply needs energy, guys who can impact winning and difference-makers on either end of the floor. This describes the type of player Walker is perfectly, and he would be the gifted forward Utah needs next to Markkanen. The Jazz are in an interesting spot, though, and this is an organization that is never afraid to draft who they want, when they want. Bilal Coulibaly is a name to keep an eye on in connection to the Jazz, according to NBA Big Board’s Rafael Barlowe, and sources have told ClutchPoints that Utah is interested in expanding their backcourt depth with a guard in this draft who can play on both ends of the floor right away. Keep an eye on Cason Wallace, Keyonte George and Kobe Bufkin as potential targets for the Jazz in this spot, as well as the rest of the lottery, should they explore trade options with their two later first-round picks in this NBA Draft.

10. Dallas Mavericks – C Dereck Lively II – Duke

Very few people around the league believe that the Dallas Mavericks will be keeping this 10th overall selection on Thursday. Their quest to get Luka Doncic more help to make an immediate playoff push is at the forefront of everyone’s minds in Dallas, which is why it’s unlikely they will be holding onto this selection. However, Dereck Lively II to the Mavs may make the most sense out of any pick in this draft besides Wembanyama to the Spurs. The Mavericks must add an impactful frontcourt talent this offseason, and Lively’s overall game is vast. He’s an above-average rim-protector who is known for his ability to attack the rim in pick-and-roll sets. However, his stock has skyrocketed throughout the pre-draft process as a result of his abilities to play on the perimeter. Lively could realistically go anywhere from 10-25 in this year’s draft and will likely be a player some team trades up to grab. Should he fall to this spot and the Mavs keep the pick, Anthony Black is another name to keep an eye on for Dallas.

11. Orlando Magic – PG/SG Kobe Bufkin – Michigan

There has been a lot of talk about who this year’s high risers in the draft could be, and Kobe Bufkin is one of those players. At this point, it would be shocking if Bufkin is not a lottery pick, as he is drawing significant interest, starting with the Washington Wizards at No. 8 overall. Expected to be one of the first guards off the board on Thursday night, Bufkin is a very poised and smart combo guard who thrives at making plays for his team. He has no problem getting to his spots and has a chance to really leave his mark as a scorer off the dribble. The Magic could opt to take one of the better shooters in the draft here in either Gradey Dick or Jordan Hawkins, but this team has questions in the backcourt that Bufkin could answer. Whether it is to Washington, Utah, Orlando, Oklahoma City or another team, the Michigan product is expected to be a lottery pick come Thursday night.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder – SG Gradey Dick – Kansas

Owning the No. 12 pick in this year’s draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder could look to possibly move up if there is a player they really want near the top of the draft. They have several tradable first-round picks over the next few years that can be leveraged, and this is one of the younger, more promising teams in the league in terms of long-term outlook. GM Sam Presti is never afraid to grab the guy he wants in the NBA Draft. While they do have a lot of interest in French wing Bilal Coulibaly, the Thunder are lacking perimeter scorers next to All-NBA guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Gradey Dick is the best shooter in this draft class in many scouts' eyes, and there is a chance that he can really turn into an all-around offensive performer instead of just a catch-and-shoot option. Dick is stronger than most think and has a chance to be a reliable starter in this league for many years to come. High-upside guys who can impact winning are always on Presti’s radar, which is why Dick makes sense here.

13. Toronto Raptors – SG Jalen Hood-Schifino – Indiana

Both Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. may very well depart from the Toronto Raptors in free agency, which is why some kind of rebuild is on the horizon for one of the Eastern Conference’s most successful franchises over the last decade. Outside of Scottie Barnes, there are questions about who will and who will not stay in Toronto, which is why finding a well-rounded guard with upside is a must. Jalen Hood-Schifino is a much better shooter than his numbers may suggest, and he’s a lengthy guard who has the potential to be a two-way presence. The Raptors are always looking to take lengthy players who can make an impact defensively. With new head coach Darko Rajakovic, it appears as if adding young players who the new staff can focus on developing will be key. Keep an eye on Toronto, though, as there have been whispers in league circles that they are looking to be aggressive and move up into the top five of this year’s draft. This organization always does their best to remain quiet, which is why there is a lot of unknown surrounding this team.

14. New Orleans Pelicans – SF Bilal Coulibaly – France (Metropolitans 92)

This is another pick which teams looking to get into the lottery are targeting. The New Orleans Pelicans find themselves in a spot where trading up makes a lot of sense, but if they are unable to, continuing to gather assets and moving down in the draft also makes sense. There does not seem to be one particular player the Pelicans are targeting at this time, which makes them an intriguing trade partner. Bilal Coulibaly has turned a lot of heads throughout the pre-draft process, and there are several teams outside the lottery wanting to take a swing at him. As mentioned earlier, the Jazz have a lot of interest in Coulibaly and could be willing to move up from pick Nos. 16 and 28 to grab him here if New Orleans makes it clear they will be taking the French wing. Getting better defensively is why Coulibaly could be an intriguing pick for the Pelicans, but this team could also target some added backcourt depth behind CJ McCollum. If they trade down, expect the Pelicans to focus on any backcourt talents who slip out of the lottery.

15. Atlanta Hawks – PG Cason Wallace – Kentucky

Trae Young’s future with the Atlanta Hawks is not in doubt right now, as the All-Star point guard and the organization are on the same page heading into the 2023-24 season. However, change is inevitable for this franchise. It seems likely that either John Collins or Clint Capela could be on the move. There have been some discussions about the Hawks and Mavericks possibly making a trade involving this pick and the No. 10 pick, so Atlanta could possibly move up the board a little bit on Thursday night. Should they keep this pick and should Cason Wallace be on the board, this is a safe and strong pick for the Hawks given that they don’t have any backcourt depth. Wallace is a strong defender in his own right who has evolved as a playmaker and scorer out on the perimeter. He would fit in very well as Young’s backup and, in time, could become the Hawks' starting point guard if Young eventually asks out.

16. Utah Jazz – PG/SG Keyonte George – Baylor

There are several prospects the Jazz are targeting in this year’s draft, and Baylor’s Keyonte George is one of the guard prospects in this draft Utah has interest in, sources said. Rafael Barlowe has also reported on Utah having interest in George. An underrated combo guard who can score in many different ways, George is also a very underrated rebounder for a guard. Outside of Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton, the Jazz do not have many viable guard options, which is why adding one with a first-round pick in this year’s draft makes sense. This pick could be in play, though, and it is no secret that the Jazz are looking to secure a second lottery pick behind their No. 9 overall selection.

17. Los Angeles Lakers – SG Jordan Hawkins – UConn

Amid talk that they could look to move this pick to try and bring in an established player, sources say the Los Angeles Lakers are more than comfortable keeping this pick. Continuing to add youth when they can is something the Lakers have interest in. By drafting Jordan Hawkins, they can also add a player who is ready to contribute right away during his rookie season. Hawkins is one of the best shooters in this year’s draft, and the one thing the Lakers were lacking this past season was shooting depth. This is a safe pick for Los Angeles that gives them depth and a young player to continue molding for the future.

18. Miami Heat – PG/SG Nick Smith Jr. – Arkansas

With Bradley Beal now in Phoenix, the Miami Heat have a big decision to make regarding their pursuit of superstar guard Damian Lillard. There is no telling how the situation between the Trail Blazers and Lillard will play out over the next few weeks. If he does not request a trade, the Heat will need to address their lack of backcourt depth in the offseason. Once projected to be a lottery pick, Nick Smith Jr. is expected to go in the 15-22 range of this year’s draft. Having a great feel for how to get to his spots and a high understanding for scoring, Smith has no problem initiating his team’s offense and can really open things up for the Heat on the offensive end of the floor. Miami could also look to add more wing depth, as Olivier Maxence-Prosper has shot up draft boards and could be an intriguing, lengthy forward to consider in this spot.

19. Golden State Warriors – SF/PF Kris Murray – Iowa

Trading up and attempting to leverage Jonathan Kuminga is an idea some around the league have discussed for the Golden State Warriors, but sources say the Warriors have discussed more scenarios involving them potentially moving down in this year’s draft. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor has also reported on the Warriors’ interest in moving back. Golden State is a wild card in this draft because of all the options they have and the fact that they own a valuable pick right after the lottery. If they are to trade up into the lottery, Dereck Lively II is expected to be the Warriors’ target given their lack of overall frontcourt depth after failing their James Wiseman experiment. Sources say the Warriors also have interest in James Nnaji, who is quickly grabbing many teams' attention in the 20-30 range of the draft. If they stay in this spot, Iowa’s Kris Murray can instantly be a source of scoring and wing depth. Like his brother Keegan Murray with the Sacramento Kings, Kris is just a smart player who understands his role and can be a catch-and-shoot threat. The Warriors need secondary players who can help them get back to the NBA Finals, and Murray is certainly an impactful prospect who is ready to contribute right away. Keep an eye on the Warriors also looking to buy a second-round pick this year, as they will not be able to be big spenders in free agency.

20. Houston Rockets – PF Noah Clowney – Alabama

Being labeled as one of the best defensive players in this draft class, Noah Clowney is a lengthy big man who can really hold his own anywhere on the defensive side of the floor. Ime Udoka is going to want to instantly make his mark in Houston as a defensive-minded head coach, so bringing in a prospect like Clowney offers a lot of promise in this area. Not to mention, he is still just 18 years old and has a lot of room to grow for improvement offensively, especially in pick-and-roll sets. Next to other athletic and versatile players like Jalen Green and possibly No. 4 overall pick Amen Thompson, this would be the picture-perfect spot for Clowney on draft night.

21. Brooklyn Nets – SF Dariq Whitehead – Duke

Both of the Brooklyn Nets’ first-round picks are in play to be traded, as the team is exploring all of their options leading up to Thursday. There are a lot of questions being asked about what Brooklyn’s roster will look like heading into the new season, especially with wings like Royce O’Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith coming up in trade chatter around the league. With Cam Johnson also being a restricted free agent, it would not hurt one bit for the Nets to add another wing to their roster, especially one with the scoring upside Dariq Whitehead has. Despite undergoing a second foot surgery that will keep him out leading up to training camp, Whitehead is an explosive scorer who left high school as a projected top-10 draft pick. A foot injury suffered at the start of his freshman year at Duke is why his stock has slipped a little bit, but do not sleep on Whitehead because he could end up being the steal of this draft. The Nets are going to be a sneaky team this offseason. They have a ton of draft picks, a young emerging star in Mikal Bridges and a culture surrounding their organization that expects to win. They could just be plotting their next big move at this moment.

22. Brooklyn Nets – SG/SF Jett Howard – Michigan

Leonard Miller, James Nnaji, Brice Sensabaugh and Olivier Maxence-Prosper are all possible targets for Brooklyn here if they keep both draft picks. However, Jett Howard is a high-potential player who could wind up being another steal for the Nets in this spot. Howard did not have a flashy season at Michigan, but there is no question that he can positively impact his team’s offense with his shooting and playmaking abilities on the perimeter. This is a spot where the Nets will focus on drafting a player who can make an impact with their team right away. With all the questions surrounding the talent they have on the wing, Howard could make a lot of sense here.

23. Portland Trail Blazers – SF/PF Leonard Miller – G League Ignite

With his draft range being anywhere from 15-30, Leonard Miller is another wild card in this year’s draft. A lengthy athlete who has really shot the ball well throughout the pre-draft process, Miller could wind up being a steal in the early 20s of this year’s draft. After already taking one athletic and versatile talent earlier in Scoot Henderson, the Trail Blazers could now add his teammate from the G League Ignite, giving them another high-upside player to build with. The direction of this Portland franchise is still very unknown, which is why nobody really knows what they will be targeting in the draft. Whether or not Lillard remains with the team is the only question being asked regarding the Blazers right now.

24. Sacramento Kings – SG Ben Sheppard – Belmont

No player in this draft impacts winning with their positive energy more than Ben Sheppard, and he’s a very strong three-point shooter as well. Defensively, there is room to grow, but Sheppard gives it his all every single possession and is the epitome of a culture guy for any team that drafts him. The Sacramento Kings have done a fantastic job of building a positive culture, so Sheppard would fit in perfectly here. He has impressed many teams throughout this pre-draft process, and sources say several teams with late first-round picks and early second-round picks are targeting the Belmont product. It should not be shocking to hear his name called in the first round.

25. Memphis Grizzlies – SF/PF Olivier Maxence-Prosper – Marquette

Ja Morant’s suspension is finally known, and the Memphis Grizzlies can finally try to move on from the dark cloud that has been raining on them all offseason long. Tyus Jones is expected to be the team’s starting point guard with Morant out, but with Dillon Brooks expected to leave in free agency, the Grizzlies now have questions to answer out on the wing. Olivier Maxence-Prosper has been gaining a ton of attention in the 20-30 range of this year’s draft as a lengthy forward who can really make a difference for his team defensively. Standing 6’7” with a 7’1” wingspan, O-Max would be a terrific fit alongside Jaren Jackson Jr. and can help push the pace in transition, something the Grizzlies have done well through the years. Maybe they will look to add a little bit of backcourt depth, but Prosper’s potential may be too much to pass up on here. Leonard Miller is another name to keep tabs on in connection with Memphis.

26. Indiana Pacers – SG/SF Jaime Jaquez Jr. – UCLA

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is another player who has really seen his draft stock rise over the last month. He can do a little bit of everything out on the floor, and teams have been impressed with his ability to hold his own out on the wing as a three-point shooter. Jaquez is a smart defender, he sees plays before they develop and he just has a high understanding for the game, which is what the Pacers need in secondary talents right now. Owning pick Nos. 26 and 29, the Pacers are exploring all of their options to potentially move up several spots in this draft. The Warriors (No. 19) and Rockets (No. 20) could be two teams they look to strike a deal with.

27. Charlotte Hornets – SG Brandin Podziemski – Santa Clara

What Charlotte decides to do with the second overall pick will impact the rest of the draft for them. If Scoot Henderson is their pick, targeting another guard near the end of the first round may not make much sense. However, if they take Miller, Brandin Podziemski suddenly becomes a very intriguing name for them to consider in this spot. Podziemski is a high upside player who is a strong three-point shooter and a guard who is comfortable playing off the ball. A true shot creator, Podziemski can be a do-it-all type of player for a team like the Hornets, especially since they could look to move on from veterans Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier this upcoming year.

28. Utah Jazz – SF Maxwell Lewis – Pepperdine

This pick is in play to be traded, but the Jazz are in no rush to trade away any of their picks. Danny Ainge and Utah’s front office are being very strategic and keeping their thoughts for the back end of the draft to themselves. There is known interest in them attempting to move up, but they have a lot of options in terms of what they want to do during the draft. Maxwell Lewis is not the most athletic, nor the best scoring wing in this draft, but he is a poised basketball player with a lot of potential on the offensive end of the floor. Lewis can shoot from the perimeter and boasts a 7’0” wingspan that brings potential for him to be a factor defensively as well. After drafting Jarace Walker and Keyonte George earlier, the Jazz can now add some depth on the wing and a player who can instantly be a source of production in their second unit in Maxwell Lewis.

29. Indiana Pacers – SG/SF Rayan Rupert – France (New Zealand Breakers)

Why Ryan Rupert’s stock has slipped slightly is unknown, but he is a young and dynamic wing who can instantly make an impact defensively for his team in the NBA. Whether or not he can develop into a capable three-point shooter and scorer is a whole separate conversation, but Rupert is still just 19 and will be a work in progress. At this point, assuming they made their first two selections, the Pacers will have the ability to draft a guy they can devote time to in terms of developing, which is why this pick makes sense. The Pacers are going to be active on draft night, though, so it would not come as a shock if another team makes this selection instead.

30. Los Angeles Clippers – PF Trayce Jackson-Davis – Indiana

You just never know who the Los Angeles Clippers will take in the NBA Draft, as rankings and mock drafts really do not matter to them. Most of the Clippers’ roster is already filled out for this upcoming season, which is why they could trade out of the first round. However, if they keep the pick, adding frontcourt depth behind Ivica Zubac seems like the best thing for this organization to do, making Trayce Jackson-Davis an interesting name for them to target. Jackson-Davis was one of the better big men in college basketball this past year, and he really thrives as both a low-post threat and rebounder on both ends of the floor. Most view him as an early second-round prospect, but the Indiana big man has the tools to help his team win games right now, which is why it is not crazy to believe he can find himself as a first-round prospect on NBA Draft night.

31. Detroit Pistons – SF/PF G.G. Jackson – South Carolina

Falling out of the first round is not what G.G. Jackson imagined, but landing in Detroit would be a good spot for him. Learning from Monty Williams and getting more time to develop with a young, athletic and high-upside team would be advantageous to one of the youngest players in this draft.

32. Indiana Pacers – SF Brice Sensabaugh – Ohio State

Why not add another wing if you are the Pacers? Brice Sensabaugh is expected to be a first-round pick, but if he falls to the second round, he will definitely be a worthwhile selection. A pure scorer who can get to his spots anywhere on the floor, Sensabaugh definitely has a chance to have an All-Rookie type of season on the right team. Indiana needs more talent on the wing, so everything about this pick makes sense for them.

33. San Antonio Spurs – SG/SF Sidy Cissoko – G League Ignite

Continuing to round out their roster with impactful, versatile players around Wembanyama will be San Antonio’s focus, and there is a lot to like about Sidy Cissoko here. A strong wing with a great feel for the game defensively, Cissoko is ready to play right away for a growing, youthful team like the Spurs.

34. Charlotte Hornets – SG/SF Chris Livingston – Kentucky

This is a pick many teams around the league are targeting as a potential spot to trade up in this year’s NBA Draft. Owning the Nos. 34, 39 and 41 picks in the second round, Charlotte is expected to sell at least one of these selections. The Hornets have also explored options to package all three second-round picks to move up into the 20-30 range. Many tend to believe that Chris Livingston has received a promise from a team either at the end of the first round or in the early second round after canceling draft workouts recently. This came after workouts with the Pacers and Hornets, which is why Charlotte is an obvious choice here if they hold onto the pick.

35. Boston Celtics – SG Andre Jackson Jr. – UConn

Known for his defensive abilities on the wing, Andre Jackson Jr. helped lift UConn to a championship this year. The Celtics are looking to get back to the NBA Finals and win a title, something Jackson could help them with. Boston lacks talent on the wing behind their two stars, and Jackson would fit right in with the Celtics as a defensive-minded player.

36. Orlando Magic – C James Nnaji – Nigeria (Barcelona)

A handful of teams are monitoring James Nnaji leading up to the NBA Draft, giving him a lot of momentum right now. Some teams in the late first-round region of the draft may be willing to take a swing on him, while several teams in the early second-round range could look to trade up and grab him as a result. A 7’0” big man with a 7’7” wingspan, Nnaji could just be the best shot blocker in this draft class and a center who can be utilized right away. Still a mystery, though, nobody knows if Nnaji will be able to make an impact on the offensive end of the floor given that he is still a young and raw prospect.

37. Denver Nuggets – SF Jalen Wilson – Kansas

Taking a proven champion in Christian Braun paid off for the Denver Nuggets in their championship run this year. Jalen Wilson was a factor in the Kansas Jayhawks winning the 2022 NCAA Tournament and was teammates with Braun on that team. The Nuggets could very well look to move up in this year’s draft with two second-round picks, but if they stay in this spot, expect them to continue adding proven, versatile players who can play out on the perimeter and especially aid them defensively.

38. Sacramento Kings – SF Jordan Walsh – Arkansas

The Kings became the best offensive team in the league this past season. Now, this offseason will be about finding ways to become elite defensively. A great athlete who has continued to rise up draft boards throughout the pre-draft process, Jordan Walsh would provide the Kings with a strong, lengthy defender on the wing.

39. Charlotte Hornets – PG Terquavion Smith – North Carolina State

A quick athlete with the ball in his hands, Terquavion Smith decided to return to school last year after many thought he proved to be a first-round talent. He will be going in the second round of the draft this year, and the Hornets could get a lot of value selecting him here. Charlotte has no depth behind LaMelo Ball right now, so Smith’s scoring abilities would stand out in their second unit.

40. Denver Nuggets – PG/SG Marcus Sasser – Houston

Once thought to be a potential first-round pick, Marcus Sasser may very well be one of the first names off the board when the second round begins. A stronger guard who plays above his 6’1” size, Sasser just plays with a certain level of swag that shows his confidence. After trading away Bones Hyland this past season, adding a veteran, experienced college player like Sasser in the backcourt provides Denver with another strong secondary option who could take pressure off Jamal Murray. Landing with the Nuggets would be the best spot for the Houston guard in this draft.

41. Charlotte Hornets – SF/PF Julian Phillips – Tennessee

Julian Phillips is a very athletic wing who is still very raw. Whoever drafts Phillips must be willing to devote time to his development, but there are aspects of his game like his rebounding skills and defensive instincts that make him a valuable pick. Charlotte keeping this pick is a long shot, but Phillips would make sense for them as a rookie on a two-way contract.

42. Washington Wizards – SF/PF Kobe Brown – Missouri

Standing about 6’7” with a 7’1” wingspan, Kobe Brown has impressed many teams during his pre-draft workouts. Having the ability to play anywhere on the floor and attack the basket on offense given his size, Brown would be a nice addition to a rebuilding Wizards roster.

43. Portland Trail Blazers – PF Tristan Vukcevic – Serbia (Partizan Belgrade)

A stretch big man who can hit multiple three-point shots a game, Tristan Vukcevic has a chance to be one of the better picks in the second round of this draft. Outside of Jusuf Nurkic, the Trail Blazers don’t have much frontcourt talent, and Nurkic’s future could become questionable this upcoming season. Vukcevic is a young, modern-day big man the Blazers could build with and develop moving forward.

44. San Antonio Spurs – PG/SG Amari Bailey – UCLA

The Spurs are actively exploring options to grab another first-round pick. Many around the league believe they are looking to target a key backcourt weapon that falls out of the lottery in this year’s draft. Keyonte George and Nick Smith Jr. are two names to keep an eye on for San Antonio. Sources say the Spurs also have interest in UCLA’s Amari Bailey, a standout at this year’s NBA Draft Combine. Bailey proved to be a capable ball handler and facilitator at the combine, and his athleticism would fit in well with a young, dynamic Spurs roster.

45. Memphis Grizzlies – SF Keyontae Johnson – Kansas State

Adding even more wing depth here, Keyontae Johnson is the picture-perfect mold of what the Grizzlies look for in their draft prospects. He can defend at a high level, he plays above his size and he is a very capable three-point shooting threat off the ball. Memphis will need to have strong bench play with Ja Morant out if they are to continue finding success, and Johnson can be a solid depth option for them moving forward.

46. Atlanta Hawks – SG Julian Strawther – Gonzaga

The Hawks made the Eastern Conference Finals not too long ago with shooters, which is why they need to add to their arsenal. Julian Strawther is a key three-point shooting threat in the second round of this draft and has shown the potential to grow into a very strong defender as well.

47. Los Angeles Lakers – SF Emoni Bates – Eastern Michigan

When you think Lakers, you think stars, so Emoni Bates just seems destined for Los Angeles. Entering college, Bates was pegged to be the “next best thing,” but things just did not pan out in his favor. However, he still has the potential to be a special player in the NBA. Being able to learn from LeBron could be exactly what Bates needs to become the All-Star-like talent many thought he would be.

48. Los Angeles Clippers – SG Jaylen Clark – UCLA

Jaylen Clark is still growing as a scorer on the wing, but he is an above-average defender who can really get his team running in transition. Going to the Clippers, Clarke would likely be a two-way contract player who could make the most of his time by tightening the Clippers’ approach defensively.

49. Cleveland Cavaliers – SG/SF Seth Lundy – Penn State

Emerging as one of the better shooters in this draft class at the combine, Seth Lundy can instantly provide perimeter depth during his rookie season. The Cleveland Cavaliers could surely use a shooter on their bench and need to find ways to add more depth on the wing. Lundy provides them with all of this and would be a plug-and-play talent for them right away.

50. Oklahoma City Thunder – PF Mouhamed Gueye – Washington State

Finding a big man for depth in the second round seems to be what OKC will look to do based on the thinking from rival teams around the league. The Thunder have Chet Holmgren coming back from injury, but they still lack frontcourt depth. Mouhamed Gueye’s measurement has drawn the attention of a lot of teams during the pre-draft process, and his length makes him a second-round guy who can impact winning for his team right now.

51. Brooklyn Nets – PF Toumani Camara – Dayton

Another lengthy big man who has potential for growth, Toumani Camara has seen his draft stock increase in recent weeks. Being able to use his size to his advantage and run the floor in transition, Camara is a modern-day power forward who plays above the rim. The Nets need some more big-man depth behind Nicolas Claxton, so Camara should fit their current agenda.

52. Phoenix Suns – SG/SF Jordan Miller – Miami (FL)

Jordan Miller led the Miami Hurricanes to the Final Four this past year and has toughness that really stands out. Not afraid to crash the glass or seek out contact offensively, Miller’s confidence in his game really shines. After trading for Bradley Beal, the Suns are going to need to round out their bench with these kinds of players. At this time, it is unknown if this is one of the second-round picks going back to Washington for Beal.

53. Minnesota Timberwolves – PG Mike Miles Jr. – TCU

The Minnesota Timberwolves need to add some depth to their backcourt this offseason, especially with Mike Conley Jr. not getting any younger. Jaylen Nowell is a free agent the Timberwolves might not be able to afford if they pay Naz Reid. Mike Miles Jr. is an older, more experienced guard in this draft who has a knack for scoring. A confident ball handler who can make plays for his teammates, Miles’ fit in pick-and-roll sets with Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert would not be questioned whatsoever.

54. Sacramento Kings – C Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky

Oscar Tshiebwe was the best rebounder in college basketball this past year and is quite possibly the best rebounder in this draft class. Behind Domantas Sabonis, Tshiebwe could really provide value to the Kings as a primary source for rebounding, and he is beginning to expand his offensive game out to the perimeter. Tshiebwe is just a big body to move whether he is setting screens or boxing out opponents in the paint. Head coach Mike Brown values impactful players like this, making the Kentucky big man a target for Sacramento.

55. Indiana Pacers – SG Ricky Council IV – Arkansas

He can run in transition, he can possibly be a factor defensively due to his length and he can put his opponents on a poster. Ricky Council IV is definitely the type of player the Pacers would want to target as a two-way contract player. Council has a chance to develop into an impactful role player given his athleticism. At this point in the draft, that is all you can ask for.

56. Memphis Grizzlies – PF/C Adama Sanogo – UConn

The Grizzlies struggled in the postseason this year after Brandon Clarke and Steven Adams both went down with injuries. This team needs some more frontcourt depth, and Adama Sanogo fits the mold of big man Memphis likes. A back-to-the-basket big man who is more than comfortable being a passer, Sanogo would be a valuable addition for the Grizzlies here from a depth perspective.

57. Washington Wizards – SG Isaiah Wong – Miami (FL)

Known for his scoring abilities at Miami, Isaiah Wong would be a second-round pick who could find his way into the Wizards’ rotation early on in his rookie campaign seeing as they will likely be rebuilding. He is no Bradley Beal, but Wong is not afraid to attack the basket and score, which is why he could wind up having a long, successful NBA career with a team like Washington.

58. Milwaukee Bucks – SG Mojave King – G League Ignite

It is going to take some time, but Mojave King has a chance to be a second-round steal this year. King knows how to use his body well and is a very poised off-ball guard who the Bucks should be willing to consider with a two-way contract. If he can tighten up his handle and continue to shoot with confidence, King can turn himself into a solid rotation player in this league. Milwaukee is a team that has made calls about moving up in this year’s draft. With Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez expected to earn big deals in free agency, keep an eye on the Bucks possibly looking to shed salaries like that of Grayson Allen and/or Pat Connaughton, possibly grabbing an earlier draft pick in the process.

*NOTE: The Chicago Bulls (57) and Philadelphia 76ers (58) forfeited their second-round picks this year due to violating the league’s tampering rules.

