The Portland Trail Blazers have every interest of keeping Jerami Grant long term, though it’s interesting to note that both sides still haven’t reach an extension agreement.

It is not because the Blazers are holding back in giving Grant more money, though. In fact, they have offered him the current maximum possible extension he could get with the team, which is four years for $112 million, per Yahoo Sports. Nonetheless, Grant has reportedly not yet accepted the deal, as he is said to be waiting until free agency when Portland could give him a larger contract with an additional fifth year.

The Blazers traded for Jerami Grant in the 2022 offseason, sending a first-round pick to the Detroit Pistons in exchange. Portland made the move for the 28-year-old to give Damian Lillard the help he needs to elevate the team.

Grant has been averaging 21.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for Portland through 46 games this 2022-23 season. Unfortunately, the Blazers continue to struggle and remain out of the playoff picture with the campaign at its mid-way point.

For what it’s worth, while Grant hasn’t signed a new contract with the Blazers, he did say recently that he has no intentions of leaving. With that said, it’s clear he’s just really being patient in order to get the most money possible in what could be his last big contract as well.

“I ain’t really plan on leaving,” Grant said. “I definitely like it here; love it here. The guys have been very welcoming. It’s definitely a family environment; everybody is super cool, got good guys on the team, great organization – Joe (Cronin), Chauncey (Billups), everything. I’m definitely enjoying it here.”