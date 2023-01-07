By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Portland Trail Blazers have definitely benefited from the arrival of Jerami Grant, who they acquired from the Detroit Pistons last offseason. And while he’s yet to make a definitive decision on his future, the 28-year-old evidently loves being in Portland and sounds like he’d love to stay long-term.

Via The Athletic:

“I ain’t really plan on leaving.”

“I definitely like it here; love it here,” Grant added. “The guys have been very welcoming. It’s definitely a family environment; everybody is super cool, got good guys on the team, great organization – Joe (Cronin), Chauncey (Billups), everything. I’m definitely enjoying it here.”

There are a few different avenues Jerami Grant could take. As of Friday, he’s eligible for an extension worth four years and $112 million. However, if he hits free agency and then decides to run it back with the Blazers, the former Syracuse standout can earn an even bigger payday. We’re talking five years, $233 million. Another team would only be able to sign him to a deal worth $172 million across four seasons.

Grant has certainly played his part for Chauncey Billups’ squad in 2022-23, posting averages of 22.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, forming a solid partnership with Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons. While Portland is just 19-19 at the moment and struggling to win ballgames lately, it’s clear Grant is an important piece of this organization. Dame also believes his co-star will be back:

“I’m sure at this point in his career, he’s looking for a home,” Lillard said. “He’s not looking to be on another team, so in my mind, I just assume it’s more than likely that he’ll be back.”

Plus, Grant was born in Portland. All signs point to him committing his future to the franchise.