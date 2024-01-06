The Kings are one of several teams chasing Pascal Siakam.

A “serious suitor” has emerged in the Pascal Siakam trade sweepstakes. The Sacramento Kings have become major players for the Toronto Raptors star leading up to the February 8th trade deadline, according to NBA insider Shams Charania, “gaining interest” in the idea of teaming him with franchise cornerstone De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

“The Raptors are ramping up trade talks around Pascal Siakam and I'm told the Sacramento Kings are emerging as a serious suitor in Siakam. They're among the offers and options that Toronto has,” Charania reported Friday on The Rally. “And this is a gaining interest for Sacramento, to pair and combine a Big 3 of Pascal Siakam, DeAaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis if they're able to pull a deal off.”

Siakam has been a rumored trade candidate dating back to before last season as the Raptors' examined the prospect of overhauling its roster to build around promising, do-it-all forward Scottie Barnes. Masai Ujiri and and the front office finally embarked on that long-awaited process last week, sending OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks in exchange for Immanuel Quickley and Toronto native RJ Barrett.

Reports of Toronto's increased willingness to trade Siakam quickly followed, with the Kings, Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons mentioned as a realistic possible destination for the veteran forward. However, Siakam's proclivity for signing an extension or re-upping with his prospective new team in free agency this summer has long been a hurdle in trade talks, one that reportedly could impact the Kings' pursuit of him.

“But what could be a very integral part of these conversation with Siakam is he is on an expiring contract of about $38 million, and his willingness and his desire to re-sign as a free agent in July—whether in Sacramento or another team that he does get moved to—that is gonna play a big part in this, that could play a major role in this if that team that's trying to get him is gonna want to check into whether he will re-sign as a free agent,” Charania said.

Would Pascal Siakam make Kings true contenders?

Coming off their first postseason appearance since 2006, Sacramento has cemented itself as a threat in the Western Conference this season, entering Wednesday's action at 20-13, good for fifth in the standings. Fox has leveled up even higher in the league's point guard pecking order, shooting a career-best 39.0% from deep on game-changing volume, while sophomore wing Keegan Murray has further cemented himself as a franchise building block.

Still, the Kings are clearly a rung below the top tier of contention out West, sporting a net rating of just +0.7. No other team in the league possesses a bigger difference in actual victories versus expected wins than Sacramento's 3.5, according to Cleaning the Glass.

No team in the West should be favored over Nikola Jokic and the defending-champion Denver Nuggets entering the postseason. There's no clear-cut No. 2 in the conference, though, the upstart Oklahoma City Thunder, first-place Minnesota Timberwolves and resurgent LA Clippers among many teams with dreams of dethroning Denver to reach the NBA Finals. The Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans are dangerous, while the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors loom.

Would adding Siakam vault the Kings past that crowded group of hopeful title contenders? Probably not, but his multi-level scoring punch, disruptive defense and comfort in Mike Brown's uptempo, motion-heavy attack would make him a snug fit in Sacramento, no doubt increasing the Kings' chances of winning their first playoff series in 20 years.

Whether that likelihood is worth the risk of Sacramento losing him in free agency is just one of many factors fans across the league should keep in mind as Siakam rumors continue swirling with the trade deadline fast approaching.