Rumors are the Kings, Pistons, and Mavericks are potentially interested in a Miles Bridges trade.

The NBA trade deadline is right around the corner and rumors are running rampant throughout the league. One team many are keeping an eye on is the Charlotte Hornets, as they've been involved in trade rumors for several weeks now. With that said, Miles Bridges is potentially garnering interest from the Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons, and Dallas Mavericks.

That's right, all three teams are being name-dropped in the rumor mill for having possible interest in Bridges, according to Matt Moore of The Action Network. Bridges is well-known for being involved in a domestic violence incident.

“Miles Bridges, who put his wife in the hospital two years ago, is a popular trade target. Sacramento, Detroit, and Dallas are mentioned as teams who have shown interest.”

Miles Bridges served a lengthy suspension over that situation and has been back with the Hornets this season. Although many still criticize Charlotte for welcoming him back, the franchise may look to trade him this season before the deadline.

With that said, when it comes to basketball, Bridges has proven to be a reliable asset on the court. This season he's currently averaging 20.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. Any team trying to make a playoff push would likely welcome that production with open arms.

Between the three rumored teams interested in Bridges, the Kings and Mavericks seem like the best landing spot. Both teams are in the mix for the playoffs nearly midway through the season. Additionally, Miles Bridges would probably be a great fit for both team's rotations. Meanwhile, the Pistons are one of the worst teams in the league right now. You'd think they'd be more interested in gaining draft capital or young prospects on rookie contracts.

We'll see how it plays out, but we should expect to see Miles Bridges' name pop up more often in the rumor mill. The NBA trade deadline is February 8.