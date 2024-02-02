An Evan Fournier trade is 100% happening, at least according to one NBA insider.

The New York Knicks are approaching the NBA trade deadline with a lot of options. Their OG Anunoby deal has been a stunning success so far, and now it seems like they are a move or two away from being a legit title contender. One chip the franchise could play is to make an Evan Fournier trade, but insiders are split as to whether or not this could happen.

As we talked the other day [the Knicks are] down 4 rotation players today and Evan Fournier didn’t play,” ESPN NBA writer Tim Bontemps said on the Brian Windhorst and the Hoop Collective podcast. “I think it’s safe to say that Evan Fournier is going to be turned into some player that Tom is going to play between now and next Thursday.”

Brian Windhorst then jumped in to clarify, “I think they’re trying to do that but I wouldn’t say it’s safe to say that

However, Bontemps doubled down on his assertion that a Knicks’ Evan Fournier trade will happen before the NBA trade deadline hits.

“I’m going to say it now, they're going to turn him into some player that Tom [Thibodeau] will play between now and next Thursday,” Bontempts boldly predicted.

‌And there is the key to all of this. Knicks head coach Tom [Thibodeau] does not want to and will not play Fournier, no matter the situation, because of his defensive limitations. However, Fournier has an attractive contract at about $18 million this year with a team option next season.

Plus, Fournier, 31, could still have some value to a team that either wants his contract or needs a pure shooter. The veteran Frenchman has a career 37.8% three-point percentage.

If the Knicks can find the right team — which Bontemps guarantees they will — this could be a deadline deal that brings back a crucial player for New York’s playoff run.