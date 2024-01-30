This would be a dream scenario for the Knicks

The New York Knicks made a big trade earlier this season, acquiring OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors. The Knicks also acquired Precious Achiuwa in the deal, with RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a second-round pick heading to Toronto.

New York is 12-2 since trading for Anunoby. Anunoby's two-way play has helped New York tremendously. While Barrett and Quickley are talented players, they are offensive-minded. Anunoby brings elite defense and can thrive as a third or fourth scoring option. His style of play is perfect for head coach Tom Thibodeau's system. Anunoby has been tasked with defending the opposing team's best guard or wing while being an efficient offensive player.

Anunoby's ability to play off the ball as a quality shooter has opened up the offensive potential centered around Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.

In 14 games with the Knicks, Anunoby has averaged 15.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.1 blocks. He is shooting 51.6% from the field and 39.1% from three.

New York's starting lineup and depth off the bench have quickly made them a dangerous team in the Eastern Conference. However, star forward Julius Randle is likely to miss a few weeks with a dislocated shoulder. While Randle's injury is disappointing, he avoided a long-term absence. They will miss his production, as he's having a good season, averaging 24 points per game along with 9.2 rebounds and five assists. The 29-year-old is shooting 47.2% from the floor and 31.1% from deep.

The Knicks could be active as the trade deadline approaches, as they have a ton of assets. With that said, here is the Knicks' dream scenario for the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline after the OG Anunoby deal.

Knicks land Mikal Bridges

In an ideal scenario, the Knicks would take Mikal Bridges from across the bridge in Brooklyn. Bridges is a talented two-way wing who would complete New York's core. Like Anunoby, Bridges can impact the game at a high level on both ends of the floor and excel in Thibodeau's system.

Bridges is averaging 21.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and a steal per game. The 27-year-old is shooting 45.4% from the field and 36% from downtown. He could be a third star alongside Brunson and Randle, providing New York with more firepower. His perimeter defense, paired next to Anunoby, could create one of the fiercest defenses in the league.

Ideally, the Knicks could land Bridges with the contract of Evan Fournier, a young player like Quentin Grimes, and significant draft compensation. New York owns six first-round picks over the next two seasons and more in the future.

Acquiring Mikal Bridges would help them become a title contender in the Eastern Conference and be set for years to come. A starting lineup of Brunson, Bridges, Anunoby, Randle, and Isaiah Hartenstein would be elite. New York would still have a quality bench rotation with Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, Miles McBride, and Achiuwa. Mitchell Robinson could return at some point before the playoffs as well.

While this scenario would be great, it's highly unlikely. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets have no intention of trading Bridges. Brooklyn views him as a building block and someone they will surround talent with.

New York could make a competitive offer for Bridges ahead of the trade deadline. However, with Brooklyn not intending to trade him, getting a deal done will not be easy. The Knicks and Nets are rivals, which could add another wrench in an ideal trade.

New York has built a great team, which has propelled them to 4th in the East. If they could land Bridges, the Knicks would become one of the title favorites.