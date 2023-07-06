New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley is coming off a fantastic 2022-23 campaign where he finished as runner-up in the Sixth Man of the Year race behind Malcolm Brogdon of the Boston Celtics. The former Kentucky standout is now eligible for a rookie max extension, just like the one that RJ Barrett signed last summer.

Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Quickley is expected to fetch a new deal in the ballpark of $20 million per year but did point out that New York could potentially look to move him if he plays himself out of that price range in 2023-24.

“Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley, who finished second in the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year race, will be eligible for a contract extension. As previously mentioned on a Knicks edition of the HoopsHype podcast at the end of May, Quickley’s floor is considered four years, $80 million around the league, with the possibility for a higher payday if he carries the momentum from last season and continues to improve.

The Knicks would consider an extension for Quickley around $20 million per year, league sources told HoopsHype. Should Quickley play himself into a higher average annual salary, the Knicks may consider trading him as part of a package to acquire a star player.”

Honestly, it wouldn't even be surprising to see the Knicks try and move him this offseason as part of a trade to get another star player to the Big Apple. He's a very solid player who a ton of organizations would love to have.

Quickley averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists last season while shooting 37% from downtown. He also played nearly 30 minutes per game as an integral piece to Tom Thibodeau's rotation. Knicks fans do love the 24-year-old, but if the organization has the chance to improve their starting five with another proven player, Quickley could very well be on the move, whether it's in the coming months or even the summer of 2024.

For now, though, New York is happy to have him and it wouldn't be the least bit surprising to see Quickley take another leap in Year 4.