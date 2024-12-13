The NBA trade season is officially underway, with rumors swirling around several big names, including Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma. The 29-year-old has reportedly garnered significant interest across the league as players become trade-eligible starting December 15.

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, Kuzma has a strong market, with teams such as the Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, and Detroit Pistons expressing interest in the veteran forward. Siegel also highlighted past interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, and Cleveland Cavaliers, which aligns with a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

The Milwaukee Bucks have also reportedly shown interest in Kuzma. However, Siegel noted that acquiring him would be “almost impossible” due to second-apron restrictions under the NBA’s updated collective bargaining agreement.

Kuzma is currently in the first year of a four-year, $90 million contract he signed in the offseason. He is earning $23.5 million this season, with his annual salary decreasing by $2.1 million each year through the 2026-27 season.

Kyle Kuzma's trade rumors intensify amid Wizards' struggles

Despite Kuzma’s contract structure making him an attractive option for teams, his performance this season has seen a notable decline. He is averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while shooting career lows of 42% from the field and 27.6% from three-point range. These numbers are a stark contrast to his career-best campaign in 2023-24 when he averaged 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

The Wizards’ dismal 3-19 start to the 2024-25 season has only fueled speculation that Kuzma could be moved before the February 6 trade deadline. As Washington appears to be shifting focus toward a long-term rebuild, Kuzma’s status as a versatile forward with championship experience makes him a prime target for teams seeking depth and scoring in the frontcourt.

The NBA trade landscape has also seen frequent mentions of other players, including Jonas Valanciunas, whose name has been tied to the Los Angeles Lakers in recent weeks. As the deadline approaches, interest in Kuzma and other key players is expected to intensify, with contenders and rebuilding teams alike seeking to reshape their rosters.

With multiple franchises reportedly in the mix, Kuzma's future in Washington remains uncertain, making him one of the most compelling names to watch this trade season.