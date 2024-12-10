The Washington Wizards are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, posting a 2-18 record. This doesn't exactly come as a surprise given the roster's composition and the franchise's dark history. In fact, it's safe to say that the Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole experiment isn't showing any signs of promise.

But with the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes just around the corner, the Wizards are probably tanking their way into the 2024-2025 season. In fact, among their losses this year, a nine-point San Antonio Spurs victory has been their lowest losing margin.

To make matters worse, it doesn't seem like the Wizards players are also not performing up to par. 2024 NBA Draft second overall pick Alex Sarr is looking like a bust, as he is only shooting 38% from the field overall while putting up only 10.6 points per game. On the other hand, Kuzma is having the worst season since joining Washington.

Although it looks like the Wizards are probably going to end up with another losing season, the team do have some assets to upgrade their roster. In fact, the team must trade away Kuzma soon, if they want to get the most out of his declining season.

The Wizards are having another disappointing season

Since joining the franchise, Kuzma was expected to be one of the standouts for the cellar-dwelling Wizards. While he's had terrific individual seasons since playing in Washington, the same cannot be said about this year. The NBA champion is only averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. He is also shooting just 42.0% from the field overall and a measly 27.6% from beyond the arc.

Across the board, those are Kuzma's lowest productions in a Wizards uniform. With Kuzma not playing effectively, it's easy to see why the team is dead last in the Eastern Conference. As we all know, Kuzma had the chops to thrive in the league, especially after helping the Los Angeles Lakers capture the NBA championship inside the bubble.

By playing for the Wizards, a team that doesn't have any other stars, the 6-foot-9 sharpshooting forward carried expectations to take his game to a new level. But fast forward to today, Kuzma is slowly fading away. In fact, the Wizards are simply piling up the losses and at times, this team has turned into a joke. Let's not forget when Kuzma referenced the bottom-feeding Detroit Pistons last season in a viral tweet that has come back to bite him this year.

Kyle Kuzma injury woes

Aside from Kuzma's shooting woes, he's also been struggling to stay healthy. As of this writing, the former NBA All-Rookie First Team player has only suited up in 12 games this year. When Kuzma plays, the Eastern Conference bottom feeders posted a 1-11 record.

Earlier into the season, Kuzma strained his groin. sidelining him for five games. Afterward, in 25 25-point beatdown at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers, the one-time NBA champion exited the game with a rib injury. Kuzma also finished scoreless in his last appearance. Since then, Kuzma has yet to return to the hardwood.

With Kuzma possibly facing a declining year, it's safe to say that the Wizards should be looking into the future. If they aren't convinced already, the Wizards star has failed to make the leap from becoming a solid starter of a championship team into the face of the franchise. As a result, trading him away for future building blocks should be a no-brainer.

Value in the market

Given Kuzma's struggles as of late, the Wizards are better off interchanging him for some young pieces that would fit their timeline. Although his slumping season could diminish his value, any legitimate contender would still be willing to bring Kuzma aboard. His championship experience and timely shooting should be a boost to any team that needs more depth and size at the wings.

Kuzma signed a four-year contract extension worth $90 million during the 2023 offseason. He is expected to make around $23.5 million for the 2024-2025 season. His sizable salary makes him a prime trade candidate for the Wizards. Whether it's a haul of draft picks or some younger players, dangling Kuzma in trade discussions should entice a handful of teams. But more importantly, it also gives the Wizards a chance to get younger with their roster.

At 29 years old, Kuzma should theoretically still be in his prime. However, injuries are slowing him down, negatively affecting his production on the court. The Wizards aren't expected to go deep into the playoffs anytime soon either. As a result, trading Kuzma to a playoff contender should benefit all parties.