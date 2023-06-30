There have been plenty of rumors swirling around Kyle Kuzma‘s free agency this offseason, with Action Network's Matt Moore reporting that Kuzma is looking for $30 million in annual salary in his next contract. Coming off of a career year with the Washington Wizards in what was his second season with the team, Kuzma put up 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game on 54.4 true shooting percentage in 2022-23.

Another report has come out stating that Kuzma “is searching for well above the mid-level exception,” but Yahoo Sports insider Jake Fischer adds that “it’s unclear where the scoring forward can command that type of money…”

The Houston Rockets have been linked to Kyle Kuzma and the Indiana Pacers have demonstrated interest in myriad frontcourt pieces.

However, with the Rockets also linked to top-tier free agents such as Kyrie Irving, Brook Lopez and Fred VanVleet, the money that they might have used to sign Kuzma might be diverted elsewhere. In the case of the Pacers, their price-conscious front office may have interest in Kuzma, but perhaps not at that price as they'll only have $32 million in projected cap space.

Furthermore, the Utah Jazz were “supposed to be a real landing spot” for Kuzma before acquired veteran power forward John Collins from the Atlanta Hawks, according to Fischer. Subsequently, the insider's sources “pinpoint Kuzma re-signing with the Wizards after rumblings about interest from Sacramento.”

To that latter point, the Kings were also linked to Kuzma but opted to re-sign Harrison Barnes to a three-year, $54 million contract.