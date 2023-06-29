With the Houston Rockets looking to accelerate their rebuild, myriad free agents have emerged as potential free agent signings for a team with plenty of young talent.

Chief among those prospective players have been names such as James Harden, Fred VanVleet, and Kyrie Irving. Despite the Rockets selecting a true point guard in 6-foot-7 Amen Thompson with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Houston doesn't appear hesitant to throw Thompson to the fire as much as they appear to want to be in postseason contention as soon as possible.

To that point the addition of one of the aforementioned point guards may not be what the Rockets view as a long-term move, so much as shrewd roster-building for the immediate future.

However, in the case of their rumored forward targets — namely Cam Johnson, Dillon Brooks, and Kyle Kuzma — their additions would likely be more long-term. At least depending on the development of forwards Cam Whitmore (the 20th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft) and Tari Eason (the 17th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft).

To that end, “there's growing momentum that the Rockets will have the edge in signing” Kuzma, according to Bleacher Report insider Chris Haynes.

However, the Sacramento Kings “have also shown interest” in Kuzma as “one of the few teams with the type of cap space to offer the veteran forward the salary he's seeking.”

Kuzma, who has averaged 16.5 points per game on 44.9 percent shooting from the field and 33.8 percent shooting from 3 for his career, is rumored to want a contract valued at around $30 million annually.