Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2027 second-round pick, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, and a 2029 second-round pick. This is the haul the Brooklyn Nets received from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Kyrie Irving. The Mavs also included Markieff Morris as part of the blockbuster trade, as the veteran heads over to the Mavs as part of the exchange.

Unsurprisingly, the Nets also discussed a trade with a few other teams apart from the Mavs. The Los Angeles Clippers were one of them, but apparently, Brooklyn did not like what LA had brought to the table. According to NBA insider Kevin O’Connor, the Clippers’ offer was this: Terance Mann, Luke Kennard, a future first-round pick, and two first-round pick swaps. The Nets rejected the offer and instead decided to go for the Mavs deal.

Was this the right decision for the Nets? Did they get a better haul from the Mavs as opposed to what the Clippers had to offer? Whatever the case may be, the reality is that Kyrie Irving is now headed to Dallas.

Also worth noting is the notion that Mann and Kennard appear to be on the trade block. Could they be on their way out before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline?

Interestingly enough, the Mavs and the Clippers face off against each other on Wednesday. This is also when Kyrie is expected to make his debut for Dallas. For whatever it’s worth, LA fans will get to see exactly what they’ve missed out on immediately after their failed attempt to lure the enigmatic star to their team.