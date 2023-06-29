The Los Angeles Lakers would like to have Dennis Schroder on their roster for 2023-24 but they have contingency plans at backup point guard should Schroder opt for a larger offer elsewhere.

The Lakers are reportedly interested in Jevon Carter, Shake Milton, and Cory Joseph, according to Mike Scotto of HoopsHype.

Los Angeles remains intent on signing Bruce Brown using the $12.4 million (estimated) non-taxpayer midlevel exception, which they'll have available after declining Malik Beasley’s team option ($16.5 million) and waiving Mo Bamba's non-guaranteed contract ($10.3 million). The Lakers are “increasingly confident” they can sign Brown, per The Athletic's Jovan Buha, although Brown will meet with the Dallas Mavericks at the onset of free agency and has several suitors, including the Denver Nuggets.

If the Lakers don't land Brown, they can offer a portion (or all) of the NTMLE to Schroder, who played 2022-23 on a minimum contract. They could try to retain Lonnie Walker IV with part of the NTMLE, too.

If the Lakers use the exception on Brown (or somebody else), they'll have $3.8 million to offer Schroder via Bird rights or the $4.5 million bi-annual exception, which they can deploy because they didn't use it last year.

Schroder, of course, could seek more lucrative offers. Dennis was one of the Lakers' most dependable players in 2022-23, averaging 12.6 points, 4.5 assists, and 1.7 turnovers. He hounded ballhandlers on defense while responsibly orchestrating the offense. Dennis has developed a close relationship with Darvin Ham since their time together with the Atlanta Hawks. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are big fans of Schroder's peskiness.

Rob Pelinka said yesterday that the Lakers are looking for FAs who “play tough-minded basketball…defense…Don’t put themselves first…and reflect the personality of the head coach.” Bruce Brown seemingly fits that description. Makes a lot of sense for the NTMLE. https://t.co/WQoiy3edNK — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) June 28, 2023

The Lakers are hoping Schroder's comfort with the Lakers, the city, and the head coach will encourage him to take a discount. If not, though, it sounds like they'll look to Carter, Milton, or Joseph, among others.

Last week, Schroder claimed in a vlog that he'll announce his decision on his YouTube channel on July 4.