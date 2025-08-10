LeBron James is enjoying his offseason while spending some time with his wife, Savannah James, and his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate, Kyle Kuzma, and his fiancée, Winnie Harlow.

The couples were spotted in St. Tropez with Kuzma and Harlow as the supermodel shared a black-and-white snapshot of them all.

“Leo Euro,” Harlow captioned the post, referring to her and Kuzma's star signs as well as the current zodiac season.

The NBA stars were teammates for three seasons and won a championship together in 2020. Kuzma now plays for the Milwaukee Bucks.

It's unclear when the photo was taken but it has since gone viral following LeBron's absence from Luka Doncic's press conference when he agreed to a three-year, $165 million extension on Saturday. Unlike Doncic, LeBron has not signed a contract extension, making him a free agent in the summer of 2026.

LeBron has also been at the center of trade rumors with his future with the Lakers seemingly up in the air. The four-time NBA champion was seen about both Cavaliers and old Clippers training facilities. His agent, Rich Paul, also made a striking claim about LeBron's future with the Lakers.

“LeBron wants to compete for a championship,” Paul told ESPN last month. “He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all. We are very appreciative of the partnership that we’ve had for eight years with Jeanie [Buss] and Rob [Pelinka] and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career.

“We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what’s best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what’s best for him.”

LeBron currently is in a two year contract, worth $101.3 million, with a player option for the second year with the Lakers. The contract has a no-trade clause as well.

While it's possible that LeBron could go to another team for the 2026-27 season, retiring is also an option as he had been in the NBA for 22 seasons thus far. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka shared that it would be “great” for the NBA icon to retire as a Laker.

“All the interactions we've had with LeBron and his camp, Rich Paul in particular, have been very positive and supportive,” Pelinka said when asked if he expects LeBron to end his career with the Lakers. “Very professional and Rich has been great. The dialogue with him has been open and constant.

“In terms of LeBron's career, I think the No. 1 thing we have to do there is respect he and his family's decision in terms of how long he's going to play. I think that's first and foremost. We want to respect his ability to come up with his timetable and that's really important. If he had the chance to retire as a Laker, that would be great.”

The Lakers kick off their 2025-26 season will reportedly be on Oct. 21 against the Golden State Warriors.