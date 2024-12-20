The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly exploring trade opportunities for several players amid a disappointing 5-23 start to the season. With injuries to Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram derailing their campaign, the Pelicans have been receptive to trade inquiries on all players except Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones, according to NBA Insider Brett Siegel. Among the potential trade candidates, veteran guard CJ McCollum has emerged as a strong option.

McCollum, 33, is in the second year of a two-year, $63.9 million deal, earning $33.3 million this season with $30.6 million slated for 2024-25. In 15 games this season, McCollum is averaging 20.9 points, 3.9 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 32.5% from three-point range. Known for his scoring ability, McCollum is also regarded as a solid defender, adding to his appeal for teams looking for a two-way contributor.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic are two teams identified by Siegel as potential suitors for McCollum. The Lakers, with a 15-12 record, are active in trade discussions as they aim to strengthen their roster ahead of the February 6 trade deadline. They have prioritized three needs: a defensive-minded center, a 3-and-D wing, and a guard with point-of-attack defensive capabilities. Although McCollum stands at 6’3” and is not a traditional defensive stopper, his ability to guard opposing guards effectively and his offensive versatility make him a logical fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

To facilitate a trade, the Lakers would likely need to part with D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura to match McCollum’s salary. Russell is in the final year of a two-year, $18.6 million contract. Hachimura, meanwhile, is on a three-year, $51 million deal, making $17 million this season and $18.2 million in its final year during the 2025-26 season. A package involving these contracts would align with McCollum’s $33.3 million salary for this season.

The Orlando Magic, currently 17-12 and fourth in the Eastern Conference, are another team to watch in the McCollum sweepstakes. With Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner sidelined due to torn right obliques, the Magic have lost three consecutive games and struggled offensively, ranking 28th in the NBA in scoring with an average of 106.8 points per game. McCollum’s veteran leadership, defensive capabilities, and scoring would complement Orlando’s young core and address the team’s offensive struggles. Siegel suggests a potential trade package could include Cole Anthony, who is in the second year of a three-year, $39 million deal. Anthony, earning $12.9 million this season, is having a down year with averages of 5.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists but has shown significant upside in previous seasons.

As the trade deadline approaches, McCollum’s two-way skills and veteran experience make him a highly sought-after asset for teams like the Lakers and Magic, both of whom are eager to solidify their playoff aspirations.