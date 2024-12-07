The Orlando Magic face a significant challenge after forward Franz Wagner sustained a torn right oblique during Friday’s 102-94 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, as reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania. Wagner’s injury is particularly concerning as it mirrors the same injury keeping Paolo Banchero sidelined since late October. With both stars out indefinitely, the Magic must rely on their depth to maintain their momentum as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Wagner’s absence is a major blow to a team that has surged to a 16-9 record, largely due to his stellar performances. Over the past 15 games, Wagner has averaged 27.6 points, 6.6 assists, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. He recently joined Shaquille O’Neal and Tracy McGrady as the only players in franchise history with three consecutive 30-point games on multiple occasions.

The timing of Wagner’s injury, compounded by Banchero’s prolonged absence, underscores the challenge ahead for Orlando. Both injuries to the team’s leading scorers come as the Magic are enjoying one of their best starts in recent years. With Banchero optimistic about returning around Christmas and Wagner set to be re-evaluated in four weeks, the Magic must turn to other key contributors to stay competitive.

Jalen Suggs set to prove himself as Magic's third star in Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero's absence

Jalen Suggs is the most obvious candidate to take on a larger role. The 23-year-old guard is averaging 15.5 points, four assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game this season while shooting 41% from the field and 32.9% from three. Over the last 10 games, Suggs has elevated his scoring to 16.1 points per game, with several standout performances, including a career-high 31 points and seven assists against the Chicago Bulls.

For the Magic to stay afloat, Suggs will need to sustain this level of production and deliver more consistently. His ability to score in bunches and stretch the floor with his three-point shooting will be critical during this stretch.

Anthony Black's potential spotlighted as he seeks consistency in expanded role

Second-year guard Anthony Black also has an opportunity to step into a more prominent role. Black is averaging eight points, 3.9 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game this season but has struggled recently, with averages of 6.0 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.8 rebounds over the last five games.

Black’s potential was on full display during the Magic’s win over the Phoenix Suns, where he posted a career-high 20 points, nine assists, and three steals. Another strong outing followed with 17 points and eight assists. Consistency will be key for Black, who needs to stay aggressive and capitalize on opportunities to get to the free-throw line, as he did with 17 attempts over those two games.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's role draws parallels to Lakers' injury-plagued 2021 season

Veteran swingman Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, one of the Magic’s most significant offseason acquisitions, is another player who must elevate his game. Caldwell-Pope brings championship experience, having won titles with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 and the Denver Nuggets in 2023.

Caldwell-Pope’s current situation with the Magic draws parallels to his tenure with the Lakers during the 2020-21 season. That year, Caldwell-Pope played a crucial role as both LeBron James and Anthony Davis missed significant time due to injuries. Despite their absence — James missed 27 games and Davis missed 36 — the Lakers leaned heavily on Caldwell-Pope’s leadership and two-way play to keep the team competitive. The Lakers ultimately made the playoffs, advancing through the play-in tournament before falling to the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

Similarly, Caldwell-Pope will now be tasked with steadying a shorthanded Magic team. Though his season averages of 8.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game may not jump off the page, his recent performances suggest he is finding his stride. Over the last 10 games, Caldwell-Pope has averaged 9.9 points, 2.0 steals, and 47.7% shooting, including a 24-point outburst against the Bulls where he hit six three-pointers.

Magic's depth tested as Wagner, Banchero share eerily similar setbacks

The eerie similarity between Franz Wagner’s and Paolo Banchero’s injuries raises concerns about the team’s depth and ability to endure a brutal stretch without its two stars. With Banchero missing 20 of the team’s 25 games and Wagner set to miss several weeks, the Magic face a daunting task in maintaining their position among the Eastern Conference’s elite.

In addition to Suggs, Black, and Caldwell-Pope, young players like Jett Howard and rookie Tristan Da Silva could see increased roles. Caldwell-Pope’s experience navigating similar challenges with the Lakers adds a layer of confidence to the Magic’s outlook.

The Magic’s ability to weather this storm will depend on collective effort and resilience, as they aim to sustain their strong start and remain in playoff contention.