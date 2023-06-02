Will the Los Angeles Lakers sign Kyrie Irving? According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Lakers have a “10 to 15 percent” chance of inking the superstar point guard.

“This is a difficult question to answer, but if I had to peg a percentage, I’d go low — somewhere in the 10 to 15 percent range. It’s certainly possible (Lakers sign/trade for Irving), but there are so many factors that have to go in the Lakers’ favor for them to land Irving,” Buha wrote in a recent article.

Kyrie Irving's future is uncertain at the moment. The Dallas Mavericks traded for him during the 2022-23 season and were immediately regarded as legitimate Western Conference contenders. The Irving and Luka Doncic duo failed to produce the results Dallas expected, with the Mavs ultimately missed the NBA playoffs altogether.

Irving's free agency has some people around the NBA world wondering whether or not the Mavs would entertain a trade for the star. The Lakers may prefer a trade since signing him would be quite expensive. That said, trading for him would force Los Angeles to part ways with important depth players.

It will be interesting to see if the Lakers display interest in keeping D'Angelo Russell. His underwhelming performance versus the Denver Nuggets in the NBA playoffs led some fans to call for his departure. Overall, though, Russell performed well in a Lakers uniform. With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell leading the charge, the Lakers could be a true contender once again next season.

Nevertheless, the Kyrie Irving-Lakers rumors will continue throughout the offseason. After all, the idea of Irving and LeBron joining forces once again is intriguing. For now, as Buha stated, the odds of LA landing Kyrie Irving are slim.