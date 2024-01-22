Los Angeles' young guard is reportedly not available at the deadline.

The NBA trade deadline is less than three weeks away and rumors are heating up, especially around the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers have been linked to players such as Zach LaVine and Dejounte Murray, but are reportedly unwilling to part with guard Austin Reaves, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel:

“The Lakers have continued to tell teams they are not interested in including Reaves in any trade package and that the 25-year-old guard is not going anywhere, sources told ClutchPoints.”

That line of thinking makes sense for Los Angeles. Reaves is on a cost-controlled, team-friendly deal for at least two more seasons, is productive, and continues to be a fan favorite.

Murray continues to be linked to the Lakers, Los Angeles being viewed as the top destination for the Hawks guard across the league. The Hawks have remained firm on wanting Reaves included over D'Angelo Russell as a result of various teams presenting interest in Murray, also per Siegel's report.

That leaves the Lakers in need of potentially finding another team with interest in Russell and expanding any theoretical deal into a multi-team trade.

Russell has certainly helped his stock of late. The Lakers' guard finished with 34 points on 14-for-21 shooting, including 6-for-11 from 3, plus eight assists against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night.

Russell has resembled his 2021 All-Star form since returning from a tailbone injury on Jan. 7. After not registering a 20+ point game in December, Russell has four 20+ point outings and two 30+ point nights over his last six contests (25.8 PPG) for the Lakers.