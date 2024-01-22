The NBA trade deadline is less than three weeks away, leading to speculation around the league.

The two-week mark until the NBA trade deadline is when this league is at its craziest. With Pascal Siakam being dealt to the Indiana Pacers by the Toronto Raptors last week, it has become clear that the Raptors are entering a new era, one highlighted by Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley. So where does this leave Bruce Brown, the featured player Toronto received in their Siakam blockbuster, amid all the rumors across the NBA?

Brown proved to be one of the best all-around players in the league last season when he took on the responsibility of wearing multiple hats during the Denver Nuggets' championship run. A 3-and-D talent on the wing who plays well above his listed 6-foot-4 stature may suggest that Brown is the type of player who can elevate a playoff-contending team to one that has a real shot at winning a title. The Raptors are in no position to contend for a championship right now, leading to speculation over the last couple of days that Masai Ujiri and Toronto's front office will be exploring opportunities to move Brown again.

As a result, various teams in both the Eastern and Western Conference have begun getting in touch with the Raptors to discuss Brown's future. The two teams that stand out the most as serious trade suitors are the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers, league sources told ClutchPoints.

It should come as no shock to see the Knicks interested in Brown. The 27-year-old is a utility player who can fill many gaps for head coach Tom Thibodeau and his approach on the defensive side of the court. Not to mention, Brown is a lot like Josh Hart in the sense that he can play multiple positions, making the most of his opportunities by playing off the star players on his roster.

The current Raptors swingman is also a CAA (Creative Artists Agency) client. Why is this notable? Starting center Isaiah Hartenstein, potential first-time All-Star Jalen Brunson, and Hart are all represented by CAA as well.

Knicks team president, Leon Rose, also has a long history and lineage with the agency, which is one of the main reasons why New York was so heavily connected to Brunson when he was a free agent in 2022. The Knicks' interest in Brown runs deeper than his availability in trade talks this season.

Knicks have options outside of Bruce Brown

When Brown was a free agent this past offseason, the Knicks pursued the former second-round pick, sources said. Although they could only offer the midlevel exception to Brown, there was mutual interest between the two sides. Ultimately the Pacers were the winners in this sweepstakes, securing Brown on a two-year, $45 million contract, more than virtually every other team interested in his service could offer him.

The Knicks, who already added OG Anunoby at the end of December, are continuing to search for ways to add more talent. Since adding Anunoby, New York has gone 9-2, putting themselves in a position to once again contend for home-court advantage in a first-round playoff series.

But the Knicks' intentions run deeper than simply hosting a first-round series. The organization sees a clear opportunity to climb to the very top of the Eastern Conference. This is the main reason why the Knicks are interested in moving former first-round pick Quentin Grimes.

Grimes, who has seen his production and minutes decline, is on the trade block and likely to see a change in scenery before the trade deadline on Feb. 8. However, the Knicks are not interested in just dealing the 23-year-old to the highest bidder.

New York has actively been making calls and gauging the market for a trade package that consists of Grimes, veteran Evan Fournier's expiring contract, and draft picks, league sources told ClutchPoints. Along with being in contact with the Raptors regarding Brown, sources said the Knicks have also held conversations focused on former All-Star guard Dejounte Murray with the Atlanta Hawks.

This trade deadline provides the Knicks with various options in terms of improving their roster. Murray and veteran big man Clint Capela are options from the Hawks, but there is a sense that the team would prefer to send Grimes to a Western Conference team.

Could this lead the Knicks to pursue a player like Jordan Clarkson from the Utah Jazz, a proven talent who is capable of carrying the offensive load for his team off the bench? It is worth mentioning that the Denver Nuggets are a team that has quietly shown interest in Grimes, sources said, although they don't appear to be engaged in any meaningful trade talks at this time.

The Knicks have options and can continue their pursuit of Murray from the Hawks over Brown, should they choose to do so. For Murray, the Knicks held conversations centered on Grimes, Fournier, and one of their many first-round picks over the course of the next couple of drafts.

New York has also shown a willingness to trade multiple second-round picks, sources said. The Hawks, who are interested in trading Murray, are said to want at least one first-round pick, as well as a future pick swap, sources said. On the other side of things, the Raptors are looking for as much value as possible in the form of at least one unprotected first-round pick for Brown.

Between pursuing Brown and Murray, the Knicks have various paths presenting themselves ahead of the trade deadline. Brown remains high on their radar with just about two weeks until the deadline.

Lakers pursuit of Bruce Brown, Dejounte Murray

Much like the Knicks, the Lakers are also making various calls around the league, searching for ways to upgrade their roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis in attempts to make a real title push. Bruce Brown and Dejounte Murray are the two prominent names the Lakers' front office are very high on and have turned all of their attention towards in recent days over all over trade targets, sources said.

The Lakers were another team that aggressively pursued Brown in the offseason when he was a free agent. Before they signed Gabe Vincent, Los Angeles was hoping to land Brown due to the mutual interest that existed between the two sides. Ultimately, as mentioned previously, Brown elected to take the deal that presented the most monetary value, a decision nobody around the league can really fault the 27-year-old role player for.

Given his recent championship experience and ability to impact the game in many ways, Brown is viewed as a valuable commodity that could present stability to the Lakers' second unit.

The fact that he has a team option worth $23 million for next offseason also presents the opportunity for Los Angeles to make further changes to their roster if need be. While he could potentially turn out to be a great fit talent-wise, this $23 million contract slot Brown occupies can be used by any team as a means to trade for an All-Star talent at any time. The league's new second apron rules also make Brown's contract lucrative for a team like the Lakers.

Despite various teams, including the Lakers and Knicks, reaching out to inquire about Brown's availability, the Raptors front office does like the veteran being a leading voice for their now young roster. Whether or not Brown is dealt ahead of the trade deadline comes down to Toronto's willingness to give him up.

Various playoff teams have registered interest in him, but the Raptors don't necessarily have to trade Brown if they believe there is a better deal to be had in the offseason. The Raptors maintain rights to his deal and could always flip a contract like this in the offseason when teams have a little bit more financial flexibility. Toronto is currently operating with the mindset that Brown can still be of value to them for the rest of the season and not just a player they need to find a way to move on from at the trade deadline.

This leads the Lakers to their continued pursuit of Murray, a player they have been targeting and talking with the Hawks about for several weeks. In fact, Los Angeles has already discussed the framework of a deal involving D'Angelo Russell, rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino, their 2029 first-round pick, and additional draft compensation, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha.

These trade conversations involving Russell stalled. The main reason for this — Atlanta remains interested in Austin Reaves.

The Lakers have continued to tell teams they are not interested in including Reaves in any trade package and that the 25-year-old guard is not going anywhere, sources told ClutchPoints. Even though the Lakers have held conversations involving Russell, like the offer they made to the Hawks, there hasn't been much interest in the former All-Star.

Murray continues to be linked to the Lakers, Los Angeles being viewed as the top destination for the Hawks guard across the league, sources said. The Hawks have remained firm on wanting Reaves included over Russell as a result of various teams presenting interest in Murray.

With a trade involving Murray looking more and more likely for Atlanta, the chances of this being a multi-team deal continue to grow, sources said. Los Angeles continues to search the market for a team that would have interest in Russell, especially with the Hawks showing interest in doing a deal without Reaves if the Lakers were to include more draft capital, sources said.

Perhaps the Orlando Magic would be a team interested in Russell given their status as a rising team in the Eastern Conference and their need for backcourt stability alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Instead of being a third team involved in a Murray trade, maybe the Magic will seize this opportunity to target the Hawks guard directly.

Magic ‘dark-horse' trade deadline buyers?

Nobody ever knows what to expect from the Magic because their front office is perhaps the quietest in the league. Anyone who says they have intel directly from the Magic is lying.

The only way to get hints at what Orlando is plotting and up to is simple chatter between teams that have talked with the Magic directly or have heard certain things through the grapevine. Even then, narratives are created, and there is no telling what is actually true until the Magic act on their intentions.

If you need an example of Orlando keeping everything in-house, just look at the 2022 NBA Draft and the job they did covering up the fact that Banchero was going to be their first overall pick. For weeks, Jabari Smith Jr. was pegged to be the first player off the board, Banchero's name not being associated with the Magic until about 24 hours before the draft itself.

So what do we make of the Magic at this point given that they have shown massive improvements as a collective unit this season?

One secret that has gotten out is that the Magic are interested in making a move. While they are not necessarily shopping their players, the Magic are open to discussing Markelle Fultz and Wendell Carter Jr. over the days leading up to the trade deadline, league sources told ClutchPoints. It's also likely that Jonathan Isaac is on the chopping block for the right price, although Orlando views Isaac as a true difference-maker defensively when he's healthy.

Carter has gained a lot of interest around the league due to his high impact and low contract. The Magic are open to discussing Carter and have set his value high, sources said, due to the fact that many believe the 24-year-old big man has the best contract in the league out of any frontcourt player.

In the second year of a four-year, $50 million contract, Carter is making $13 million this season and will see his deal decline in value by about $1.1 million each year through the 2025-26 season. Capable of scoring in the paint as well as knocking down shots from the perimeter, Carter could make a huge difference for playoff-contending teams needing size.

The fact of the matter pertaining to the Magic right now is that they want to, and can, improve around their two young stars in Banchero and Wagner. A reliable, impactful point guard who can take pressure off of Banchero and Wagner while also fitting in defensively could make Orlando an actual threat in the East come playoff time. A player like Dejounte Murray tends to fit this description.

Murray is only 27 years old and could be one of the leaders of this young team, especially since he's already been to the All-Star game once in his career. The Magic have movable, expiring contracts that the Hawks could take on to free up cap space in the offseason.

Atlanta is interested in utilizing the trade deadline as a way to cut overall costs, sources said. Better yet, if the Magic actually have a true interest in Murray, they could seize this opportunity to pursue Hawks wing De'Andre Hunter, who is also on the trade block.

Two younger, two-way players in exchange for expiring contracts and a few first-round picks puts the Magic in a position to be the best defensive team in the NBA. The Magic own all of their first-round draft picks moving forward as well as a handful of second-round picks they have received through the years. Pursuing Murray, Hunter, or both players is feasible for this franchise if they are willing to sacrifice some of their upcoming draft picks.

The Magic remain a mystery in the Eastern Conference. We shouldn't be shocked if they pull the trigger on a big move.

At the same time, it shouldn't come as a shock if the Magic stand their ground and continue developing their young roster at hand. Whatever the case may be, the Magic are on the rise in the East.

Other notes and rumors around the NBA

Atlanta Hawks – In addition to discussing Dejounte Murray and Clint Capela in trade talks leading up to the deadline, the Hawks have also made Saddiq Bey available, sources said. The 24-year-old forward is in the final year of his rookie deal at $4.5 million, making him a possible major addition to a playoff-contending team before he hits free agency. The Hawks acquired Bey for multiple second-round picks at the deadline last year. Possibly flipping him for a first-round pick or better would be a major win for the Hawks' front office.

De'Andre Hunter is another interesting name who could be traded in a cost-saving move for Atlanta to acquire future assets. A two-way presence on the wing, Hunter is in the first year of his four-year, $90 million contract. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, and Memphis Grizzlies have a need for an athletic, versatile wing like Hunter. While not expected to make a big change to their roster given their injury situation, the Grizzlies have shown interest in the Hawks forward in the past, sources said.

Boston Celtics – The Boston Celtics continue to gauge the trade market in attempts to find value in smaller contract players, sources said. Jevon Carter, Isaiah Stewart, and Nick Richards are names to keep tabs on in connection with the Celtics. Raptors big man Chris Boucher is another player the Celtics have remained interested in, although Boucher's contract would be hard for Boston to navigate unless they were to deal veteran Al Horford. The Houston Rockets are an interesting team to consider for Boucher since they have various draft assets and a need for more frontcourt help as well.

Cleveland Cavaliers – Although Jarrett Allen's name has come up in trade rumors since the offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers have shown minimal willingness to discuss Allen in conversations leading up to the deadline. Cleveland truly believes they have a competitive roster in the East and their front office is weighing options to add wing and forward depth. Isaac Okoro, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, presents the most likeliest path to the Cavs being able to do so.

Denver Nuggets – As Bruce Brown continues to draw interest around the league, the Denver Nuggets are once again interested in his services, sources said. NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Marc Stein also recently discussed the Nuggets' interest in Brown. The Nuggets' roadblock to possibly bringing back Brown is their cap situation, hence why they couldn't re-sign him as a free agent. Currently right below the second apron tax line, Denver would basically need to match Brown's $22 million salary, meaning they would have to part ways with either Aaron Gordon or a package involving Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and others. Neither scenario seems feasible for the Nuggets at this time.

Indiana Pacers – After acquiring Pascal Siakam, the Indiana Pacers' front office has remained aggressive. The Pacers are continuing to make calls in search of more talent ahead of the trade deadline, sources said, making Buddy Hield, Obi Toppin, and Jalen Smith available. Indiana has no interest in dealing Myles Turner, Bennedict Mathurin, or rookie Jarace Walker.

New Orleans Pelicans – It is no secret around the league that the New Orleans Pelicans are interested in adding more frontcourt help. However, the Pelicans have shown no interest in breaking up their core group which includes CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, and Trey Murphy III. Various teams have reached out to the Pelicans expressing interest in Jones. At this time, Jones is not actively being shopped, nor has Jones expressed any interest in wanting a change of scenery, sources close to the team told ClutchPoints. New Orleans remains active in trade conversations and are searching for ways to upgrade the secondary talent on their roster to make a real push for the top spot in the conference.

Portland Trail Blazers – Malcolm Brogdon has been made available in trade talks by the Portland Trail Blazers in recent weeks, sources said. The Philadelphia 76ers, Magic, Knicks, and Lakers have all talked with the Blazers recently regarding Brogdon. It continues to look unlikely that Portland will make Jerami Grant readily available in trade conversations.

Sacramento Kings – Frustrations are beginning to mount for the Sacramento Kings. Outside of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, production has been inconsistent this season, and the Kings don't look like the same force with high energy they were a season ago. The Kings are beginning to feel pressure to make a substantial move given their struggles this season, especially on defense. Sacramento is interested in adding a wing defender; Matisse Thybulle and Jonathan Isaac being two players who fit what this team lacks.

Washington Wizards – With just seven wins on the season, the Washington Wizards are operating as one of the only true sellers at this year's trade deadline. The Wizards have let other teams know they are interested in taking on contracts in exchange for draft compensation. By acquiring Marvin Bagley III recently, many around the league are speculating that Daniel Gafford is more obtainable than he was a few weeks ago. The Celtics, Knicks, Mavericks, and Rockets are just four of the many teams who have an interest in Gafford.

Tyus Jones continues to hear his name come up in conversations, as does Kyle Kuzma. Jones has received more interest in terms of the trade deadline than Kuzma given Washington's high asking price for the 28-year-old guard. As reported on January 2, the Wizards are looking for multiple first-round picks from any team interested in Kuzma.