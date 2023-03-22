A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a bit of a frontcourt dilemma in their hands after backup center Mo Bamba went down with an ankle injury that will keep him out of commission for an extended period. The Lakers have been working out a couple of options for the five spot, but as it is, nothing has come to fruition.

As it turns out, LeBron James and Co. actually had their eye on controversial big man Meyers Leonard. The 7-foot center, who recently made his NBA comeback following a two-year hiatus, just signed with the Milwaukee Bucks on a season-long deal. According to NBA insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers were actually keeping tabs on Leonard:

“The Lakers had an interest in signing Meyers Leonard, whom they worked out on Jan 13., before he signed with the Milwaukee Bucks for the rest of the season, according to league sources who were not authorized to speak on potential signings,” Buha wrote.

Meyers saw himself exlied from the NBA a couple of years ago following an anti-semitic controversy during a live stream. The Bucks gave him a chance earlier this year, signing the former Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat big man to a 10-day deal. Milwaukee liked what they saw in Leonard, and after a second 10-day contract, the Bucks decided to sign him on a rest-of-the-season deal.

The Lakers, on the other hand, will now need to look for frontcourt help elsewhere. Tristan Thompson and Tony Bradley recently worked out for LA, but it seems that the Lakers aren’t convinced about either player just yet.