Luka Doncic envisioned spending his entire career with the Dallas Mavericks, much like franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki, according to a report by The Athletic’s Fred Katz, Joe Vardon, and Sam Amick. A league source close to Doncic stated that the star guard hoped to follow in Nowitzki’s footsteps as a lifelong Maverick.

“He wanted to be like Dirk (Nowitzki),” the source said, referencing the former Dallas superstar who played 21 seasons with the Mavericks and was named NBA Finals MVP in 2011, leading the team to its only championship.

Blockbuster trade shifts Luka Doncic's path from Dirk Nowitzki's legacy to Lakers' future

Despite Doncic’s desire to stay in Dallas, the franchise made a shocking move late Saturday night into Sunday morning, trading the 25-year-old to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers acquired Doncic along with Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and their 2029 first-round pick. The Utah Jazz were also involved in the deal, receiving Jalen Hood-Schifino, the Los Angeles Clippers’ 2025 second-round pick, and the Mavericks’ 2025 second-round selection.

The trade was historic, marking the first time in NBA history that two reigning All-NBA players were swapped midseason.

Following the trade, Doncic took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his emotions in a farewell letter to the city of Dallas.

“I thought I’d spend my career here and I wanted so badly to bring you a championship,” Doncic wrote.

Doncic had been the face of the Mavericks since entering the league, earning five All-NBA First Team selections, five All-Star appearances, and the 2018-19 Rookie of the Year award. He led Dallas to two Western Conference Finals appearances in 2022 and 2024. Last season, he guided the team past the Minnesota Timberwolves before losing in five games to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

The blockbuster trade marks the end of an era for Dallas, as Doncic was widely viewed as the successor to Nowitzki’s legacy. Meanwhile, the Lakers now have their future franchise cornerstone as they prepare for the post-LeBron James era. While the move shocked many around the league, early indications suggest Doncic is embracing his new role in Los Angeles despite his initial desire to remain with the Mavericks.