The Orlando Magic are reportedly emerging as a potential landing spot for Joe Ingles, per Chris Mannix and Jake Fischer.

“Orlando, as @JakeLFischer first reported, is emerging as a landing spot for Joe Ingles, the free agent forward who could slide into the Magic's $20 million in cap space on a short term deal, sources told @SInow,” Mannix wrote on Twitter.

The Magic have been looking to build a contender over the past few years. Drafting Paolo Banchero pushed them a step closer, but Orlando still has work to do. Bringing in a veteran like Ingles would help the Magic during the 2023-24 season.

Joe Ingles: A steady veteran

Ingles, 35, spent this past season with the Milwaukee Bucks. He had previously played for the Utah Jazz from 2014-2022. Although he was never a superstar, Ingles was extremely durable during the early portion of his career, playing in 82 games in three separate seasons. Additionally, he's always been a respected shooter from long-range. His 40.8 career three-point percentage has likely caught the attention of the Magic.

It should be noted that Ingles appeared in only 46 games for the Bucks last season. Injuries have been problematic over the past couple of years following his durable start to his career.

Fit with Magic

The Magic feature some intriguing talent. Paolo Banchero is the face of the franchise and Orlando is building around him. Ingles would provide necessary depth on the wing and provide valuable leadership as a veteran.

Orlando isn't close to truly competing just yet, but they are slowly trending in the right direction.