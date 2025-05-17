As the Orlando Magic shift into a pivotal offseason with a “win-now” mentality, star forward Paolo Banchero took a moment to revisit his past. In a post shared this week on X, formerly known as Twitter, Banchero responded to resurfaced high school highlights with a pointed jab at ESPN’s 2021 player rankings.

“and espn had me ranked 4th in my class,” Banchero wrote in the caption, referencing the now-viral footage, followed by laughing emojis.

In ESPN’s final rankings for the 2021 recruiting class, Banchero was listed fourth behind Chet Holmgren, Jaden Hardy, and Emoni Bates. Despite the lower placement at the time, Banchero was selected No. 1 overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Since then, he has quickly emerged as one of the league’s most promising young players. Banchero won the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award in 2023 and earned his first All-Star selection in 2024. He followed up with a strong 2024-25 campaign, averaging 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game on 45.2 percent shooting from the field and 32 percent from three-point range. His season was limited to 46 games due to a torn oblique, but his production remained elite when on the court.

Paolo Banchero’s rise contrasts former top-ranked peers as Magic shift focus to title contention

Now three seasons into his career, Banchero has helped guide Orlando to back-to-back playoff appearances, including a 47-win campaign in 2023-24 — the franchise’s highest win total since the 2010-11 season.

In contrast, the players who ranked ahead of him in that 2021 ESPN list have experienced varied trajectories.

Holmgren, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder, has become a key contributor for a rising Thunder team currently in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. He will play in a decisive Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

Hardy, drafted 37th overall in the second round by the Sacramento Kings and later acquired by the Dallas Mavericks, has yet to carve out a consistent role. He averaged 8.7 points in 15.9 minutes per game during the regular season and has seen limited usage in the postseason.

Bates, once hailed as a generational prospect, fell to the 49th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and has struggled to find playing time with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He appeared in just 10 games during the 2024-25 season, averaging 7.5 minutes per contest.

Banchero’s subtle dig comes as the Magic prepare for an offseason where expectations are rising. Both President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman and General Manager Anthony Parker have emphasized that Orlando is ready to pivot from development to contention. With Banchero at the center of that movement, his track record continues to validate the Magic’s decision to draft him first overall — regardless of where he once stood in ESPN’s rankings.