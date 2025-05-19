After another disappointing second-round playoff exit, the Denver Nuggets face a crossroads this offseason. Despite having the league’s most unique superstar in Nikola Jokic under contract through 2027, the roster around him has shown signs of stagnation, with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. locked into expensive deals and the supporting cast struggling to provide consistent playoff impact. To reclaim championship status in 2026, Denver must be bold, leveraging its assets and cap flexibility for transformative trades. Here are three trade proposals that could vault the Nuggets back to the NBA’s summit.

1. Acquire Zion Williamson from the New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson’s athleticism and scoring prowess are unmatched among NBA forwards. Despite injuries limiting him to 30 games in 2024-25, his 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game highlight his elite ceiling. Pairing him with Jokic would create a devastating pick-and-roll tandem, forcing defenses to choose between defending the paint or conceding open threes.

Proposed Trade

Denver Nuggets receive: Zion Williamson, 2026 First-Round Pick

New Orleans Pelicans receive: Michael Porter Jr., Zeke Nnaji, 2027 First-Round Pick

The Pelicans, despite recent assurances about retaining Williamson, face a crossroads. With a non-playoff roster and Williamson’s contract ($36.7M in 2024-25) eating into their cap space, a rebuild centered around draft capital might be tempting. Porter Jr. ($38.3M) and Nnaji ($8.1M) approximate Williamson’s salary, while the 2027 pick provides future flexibility. For Denver, sacrificing Porter Jr.’s inconsistent scoring and Nnaji’s bench role pales in comparison to acquiring a generational talent. Williamson’s weight clauses and injury history carry risk, but his upside justifies the gamble.

Zion’s ability to finish in traffic and attack from the post would alleviate pressure on Jokic, who often faces double-teams. Defensively, Williamson’s versatility allows him to guard wings and bigs, complementing Jokic’s rim protection. Together, they’d form the NBA’s most dynamic offensive duo since Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

2. Bring in Zach LaVine from the Sacramento Kings

The Nuggets’ backcourt, outside of Murray, lacks secondary scoring punch. Zach LaVine’s $44.5M contract is a hurdle, but his 24.0 points per game and career-best 51.7% field-goal shooting in 2024-25 make him an ideal third option. His ability to score off screens and in isolation would thrive alongside Jokic’s playmaking.

Proposed Trade

Denver Nuggets receive: Zach LaVine

Sacramento Kings receive: Aaron Gordon, Peyton Watson, 2027 First-Round Pick

Sacramento, burdened by LaVine’s max deal and a middling roster, would welcome cap relief. Gordon ($22.8M) and Watson (rookie scale) provide salary matching, while the 2027 pick adds draft equity. LaVine’s contract expires in 2026, aligning with Denver’s championship window. For the Nuggets, Gordon’s defensive versatility is replaceable, and Watson’s development can continue behind LaVine.

LaVine’s off-ball movement and three-point range (45% in 2024-25) would stretch defenses thin. With Murray and LaVine handling perimeter duties, Jokic could focus on dominating the paint and playmaking. Defensively, LaVine’s length and improved effort would bolster a unit that ranked 14th in efficiency last season.

3. Bolster Bench with Goga Bitadze from the Orlando Magic

The Nuggets’ bench lacks a reliable center to spell Jokic. Goga Bitadze’s $9M salary and career-high 7.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game in 2024-25 make him an ideal backup. His 60.3% field-goal percentage and passing ability (2.0 assists per game) align with Denver’s offensive identity.

Proposed Trade

Denver Nuggets receive: Goga Bitadze

Orlando Magic receive: 2025 Second-Round Pick (Dallas/Clippers), Trade Exception ($5.25M from Reggie Jackson deal)

Orlando, rebuilding around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, values draft capital over a role player. The Nuggets leverage their Reggie Jackson trade exception to absorb Bitadze’s salary without sending matching contracts. This deal strengthens Denver’s defensive depth and allows Jokic to rest without a significant drop-off.

Bitadze’s screening and rim protection would mirror Jokic’s role, ensuring continuity in lineups where the Serbian rests. His chemistry with Murray and LaVine could form a formidable second unit, preventing opponents from exploiting Denver’s bench weaknesses.

These three trades address Denver’s most pressing needs: elite star power (Williamson), perimeter scoring (LaVine), and bench depth (Bitadze). While the financial implications are steep-pushing the Nuggets further into luxury tax territory, the returns justify the cost. Williamson and Jokic would dominate the paint, LaVine would space the floor, and Bitadze would stabilize the bench. With Murray’s health and Murray’s role adapting to a secondary playmaker, Denver could assemble a roster capable of dethroning the Thunder and Warriors.

The Denver Nuggets’ path to another NBA title hinges on bold, calculated risks. Acquiring Zion Williamson, Zach LaVine, and Goga Bitadze would transform the roster around Nikola Jokic, giving Denver an explosive blend of star power, scoring depth, and bench stability. While these trades require sacrificing future assets and beloved contributors, the payoff could be a dominant, title-winning core. In today’s NBA, standing still is falling behind. By making these moves, the Nuggets can maximize Jokic’s prime and seize their opportunity to reign atop the league in 2026.