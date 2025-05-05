The Orlando Magic have great length and defense. A trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo would bring in even more of that while simultaneously giving the team another star who could help get the team over the hump.

They have tons of depth, but the Magic still lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics. Antetokounmpo might be the missing piece, and it seems more likely than ever that the Milwaukee Bucks will trade him because the Bucks just lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs for the third straight season.

Additionally, Damian Lillard's future is in doubt because Lillard tore his Achilles tendon in that series. Nobody would be surprised if Antetokounmpo requested a trade, but what would a Bucks-Magic deal look like?

Magic trade proposal for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Magic receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks receive: Jonathan Isaac, Cole Anthony, Mo Wagner, Anthony Black, Jett Howard, Caleb Houston, 2025 first-round pick (via Nuggets), 2028 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick, 2027 first-round swap option

The Magic seem like one of the most likely teams that will make a blockbuster trade this offseason. They might not be the most likely team in the market for Giannis Antetokounmpo's services because they need more 3-point shooting, which is something the two-time MVP lacks, but Orlando should still see what Milwaukee's asking price is for the Greek Freak.

The Magic clearly have a type, and Antetokounmpo fits their style perfectly. The team has built a roster full of tall and lanky players who are elite on defense.

Trading for a star often entails sacrificing defense, but that certainly wouldn't be the case when making a move for Antetokounmpo. After all, Antetokounmpo is a former NBA Defensive Player of the Year who can both protect the rim and guard on the perimeter.

The Magic ranked last in 3-pointers in 2024-25, and the 22.2% shooter from deep doesn't fix that problem. In fact, Antetokounmpo only made 14 shots from deep in total this past season, which was the fewest he has made since his second season. It just might not matter because the team would be so physically imposing with him leading the way, though.

On top of adding Antetokounmpo, the Magic would still retain Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. That trio would be among the best in the NBA and would provide size problems for every team that they'd face.

The Magic have depth and draft picks to spare, and even if Antetokounmpo isn't the cleanest fit on their roster, the team should consider trading for him because generational talents don't hit the trade market every day.

Would the Bucks trade Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Magic?

If Antetokounmpo does actually hit the trade market or requests a deal out of Milwaukee, any team would be happy to get him.

The Oklahoma City Thunder can outbid anybody for his services because of their surplus of draft capital, but they have looked unstoppable with their current roster, and the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs are young enough that they may prioritize developing internally over making a franchise-altering trade.

That means that the Magic could be realistic trading partners for the Bucks. Banchero and Wagner are likely off of the table in trade talks, but the Magic have a lot of intriguing pieces that they could trade in addition to plenty of draft picks. For starters, the Bucks would be getting Jonathan Isaac in this trade.

Isaac has struggled with injuries throughout his career, but he is one of the most comparable players to Antetokounmpo on the defensive end. Like Giannis, Isaac can guard inside or outside.

The Bucks would also add solid role players in Cole Anthony and Mo Wagner. Anthony can get buckets in bunches and is somehow still only 24 years old, and Wagner has impressive footwork in the paint. With Brook Lopez nearing retirement age, the Bucks could use more help at center.

The Bucks would be most excited about the youngsters that they'd get in this trade, though. Anthony Black is a do-it-all jumbo guard who has thrived early in his career because his 3-point shot has been better than anybody would have expected.

The Magic selected him in the lottery of the 2023 NBA Draft as well as Jett Howard. A deep roster has prevented Howard from seeing the floor much in Orlando, but he has potential as a marksman from deep.

With role players, young prospects, three unprotected first-round picks, and a pick swap, the Bucks are adding enough talent for the future to embrace a rebuild without becoming immediate bottom dwellers with this deal. While some would advocate for tanking after an Antetokounmpo trade, there is a case to be made that this trade would make sense for the Bucks.