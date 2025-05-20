Fans thought an offseason trade involving one of the core members of the Denver Nuggets was inevitable after the team fired head coach Michael Malone with just three games to go in the regular season. The team was never going to move Nikola Jokic, as he is the best player in the league. All of Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr. seemed like potential trade candidates, though.

Then, the Nuggets started to make some noise in the playoffs with David Adelman at the helm. Murray reminded everybody that he is a playoff riser, and Aaron Gordon hit two game-winners on the road. Porter struggled throughout the playoffs, though. The Nuggets took the Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games, but injuries to Porter and Gordon prevented them from reaching the Western Conference Finals.

The Nuggets don't have a lot of paths to getting better this offseason, which could lead them to trading Porter. Could a deal with the Orlando Magic make sense?

Magic trade proposal for Michael Porter Jr. 

Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) blocks a shot by Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) in the second quarter at Ball Arena.
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Magic receive: Michael Porter Jr.

Nuggets receive: Jonathan Isaac, Gary Harris, Mo Wagner, Cory Joseph

Nets receive: Caleb Houston, cash considerations

Porter took the blame for Denver's postseason struggles, and rightfully so, as he averaged just single-digit scoring figures. However, Porter was playing through a shoulder injury he suffered in round one against the Los Angeles Clippers. The injury often prevented him from even lifting his arm, which made normal basketball moves like shooting and rebounding next to impossible.

Porter's willingness to play through the pain should be admired. He is still the most likely player to be sent packing if the Nuggets' next front office group decides that major changes are necessary, though. Depth is the biggest concern for the Nuggets. They only had seven reliable rotation players this year, and that became harder to navigate when injuries took their toll. The Nuggets' starters were forced to play nearly the entirety of every playoff game, and that led to fatigue, especially because the team went to two Game 7s.

Related Orlando Magic NewsArticle continues below
Shaquille O'Neal of the Orlando Magic during the 1995 season at the Orlando Arena.
Shaq fuels rigged draft lottery conspiracies with David Stern revelation
The Houston Rockets invested heavily into Fred VanVleet during the 2023 offseason. Houston gave the point guard a three-year, $128 million deal in a move that was meant to turn the Rockets from a rebuilding team into a championship contending one. The signing did just that, as the Rockets finished the 2024-25 regular season as the two-seed in a stacked Western Conference. VanVleet was the veteran presence and 3-point shooter that the team desperately needed, and he still might have a role with the Rockets going forward. Houston has a team option on his contract for next year, and they very well may pick it up. The Wichita State product reportedly wants to stay in Houston, but the point guard would be set to make over $44 million next season under his current contract. The Rockets and their guard recently pushed back the deadline on Houston's decision with VanVleet, and although reports suggest that they are interested in writing up a new, long-term deal, it isn't necessarily a guarantee that VanVleet will be playing for Houston next year. The Rockets blew him away with an offer he couldn't refuse back in 2023, and another team could so the same when/if he hits the open market this offseason. If VanVleet does become an unrestricted free agent, which teams outside of Houston would make the most sense for him to sign with? 1. Orlando Magic Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner recently signed big deals with the Orlando Magic, and Paolo Banchero will be getting a mega contract extension here soon. Because of that, the Magic no longer have money to blow like they have had in recent years. That will make a deal for another big ticket free agent hard to pull off, especially considering the team signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope last year. If Orlando can make the money work, though, then Fred VanVleet would be a great fit with the Magic. The Magic finished dead last in 3-point shooting this season, and VanVleet has made at least 2.5 deep balls per game in every season since 2018-19. VanVleet can hit shots form behind the arc off of the bounce or in catch-and-shoot situations. The Rockets were heavily reliant on his shooting expertise, so the guard would have plenty of familiarity getting up deep shots with high volume if he signed with the Magic. While undersized, VanVleet is a pesky defender, so he'd fit right in with a Magic team that has one of the best defensive units in the league. VanVleet could play alongside Suggs and give opposing teams fits. Ultimately, though, the Magic just need more shooting to get to the next level, and VanVleet is arguably the best shooter who could be available on the open market this offseason. 2. Brooklyn Nets A more realistic option for a VanVleet destination would be the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets are set up to have the most cap space this offseason, and they have a major need at point guard. With D'Angelo Russell and De'Anthony Melton hitting free agency this offseason, the Nets don't have a true point guard under contract for next season. Brooklyn needs to spend big this offseason, and they'd be smart to offer VanVleet a contract big enough that he'd have no choice but to leave Houston. VanVleet averaged 14.1 points per game last season, which was his lowest mark since 2018-19. He is trending the wrong way, but he still has enough left in the tank to give the Nets a few good seasons. 3. Portland Trail Blazers In the same way that the Rockets were looking to take the next step in 2023, the Portland Trail Blazers could use VanVleet's presence to get over the hump. The Trail Blazers have plenty of big man depth, as centers Deandre Ayton, Donovan Clingan, Robert Williams, and Duop Death are all under contract next season. Portland also has a lot of wing depth. Deni Advija started to look like a star late this past season, Toumani Camara is an elite defender, Shaedon Sharpe is a freakish athlete, and Jerami Grant is a proven scorer. The team is thinner in the backcourt, though. Anfernee Simons is a solid scorer, but Scoot Henderson has looked like a fringe draft bust since being drafted third overall. Portland shouldn't give up on Henderson completely, but there wouldn't be any harm in signing another guard. Like the Magic, the Blazers were one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the NBA. VanVleet would improve that weakness, and in a stacked Western Conference, Portland needs all of the help they can get if they are to compete for a playoff spot.
Ranking 3 best Fred VanVleet free-agency destinations if he leaves Rockets

In this deal, the Nuggets add three surefire rotation players: Jonathan Isaac, Gary Harris, and Mo Wagner. Isaac has often been hampered by injuries in his own right, but he is a defensive ace who can guard both on the inside and outside. While Jokic is incredible on offense and even often underrated as a defender, he can still use all of the defensive help he can get.

Speaking of Jokic, the Nuggets have long lacked a reliable backup center. Wagner happens to be one of the best in the NBA because of his interior shooting touch and impressive footwork. Harris can definitely work in Denver, too, as his best days in the NBA came as a Nugget and favorite passing target for Jokic. Harris averaged as much as 17.5 points per game during his prime in Denver, largely due to his ability to cut off the basketball. He won't give that level of production anymore, but he can contribute reliable minutes as a 3-and-D player. Even Cory Joseph has starting experience in the NBA.

The Nuggets aren't really in a place to add tons of talent outside of the trade market. They don't have any draft picks this season, and as a first-apron team, they are limited in who they can sign in free agency. While none of the players that Denver would bring in with this trade are the caliber of player that Porter is, the team simply needs more help, and Porter has proven to be unreliable at times.

Reports have suggested that the Nuggets' ownership doesn't want to see Porter go because of their ties to the University of Missouri. However, a new front office will likely be ready to make a big splash, and the Nuggets might need to make a trade to ensure they are maximizing Jokic's prime. After all, their last big trade with the Magic paid off in a big way and resulted in a championship. That was, of course, the deal for Gordon.

Should the Magic trade with the Nuggets?

The Magic were the worst 3-point shooting team in the NBA this season. Orlando only made 31.5% of their long balls. While trading five players for a player who isn't an All-Star seems like a lot, the Magic have depth to spare, and they aren't moving any of their core players or any draft picks in this deal.

Michael Porter Jr. would certainly fix their shooting problem. At 6-foot-10 and with a high release, Porter's shot is next to impossible to contest. He is one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA, evidenced by his career 40.6% clip from deep over his career. While the trigger-happy forward gets made fun of because of his refusal to swing the rock, the Magic can use a player who is always ready to fire and can get lots of shots up and in from beyond the arc.

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are elite forwards, but both are better drivers than shooters. Porter wouldn't hurt the Magic's desire for size and length, but he'd join ex-teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in helping to fix the Magic's biggest weakness.