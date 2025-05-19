The Dallas Mavericks, despite having 1.8 percent odds to land the 2025 No. 1 overall pick, won the NBA draft lottery and are now in the driver's seat to select Duke basketball's Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft. Dallas fans are excited, but conspiracies about the lottery being rigged have been swirling since the Mavs shocked the NBA world. Shaquille O'Neal, who was selected first overall by the Orlando Magic in 1992, recently added more fuel to the rigged lottery conspiracies during a recent interview, via Ashley Nevel.

“Everybody talking about how they thought the NBA Draft was rigged,” Shaq said. “And here comes Cooper Flagg… I don't know if you heard this story, but in 1992, the draft was in June or something, I meet Mr. (David) Stern in March. And he says to me, ‘hey, can't wait for you to come to the NBA.' Then he pulls me to the side, ‘you want to play where it's cold or where it's hot?'… He asked me that.

“And I was like, ‘hot.' And he smiled and I smiled. Then, a couple days later, they had the draft thing… Minnesota was number three… Charlotte was number two and then Orlando, Florida was number one… I didn't think anything about it.”

The Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers before the 2025 trade deadline in one of the most surprising moves in NBA history. Dallas, as mentioned, later won the NBA draft lottery despite their low odds.

Related Orlando Magic NewsArticle continues below
The Houston Rockets invested heavily into Fred VanVleet during the 2023 offseason. Houston gave the point guard a three-year, $128 million deal in a move that was meant to turn the Rockets from a rebuilding team into a championship contending one. The signing did just that, as the Rockets finished the 2024-25 regular season as the two-seed in a stacked Western Conference. VanVleet was the veteran presence and 3-point shooter that the team desperately needed, and he still might have a role with the Rockets going forward. Houston has a team option on his contract for next year, and they very well may pick it up. The Wichita State product reportedly wants to stay in Houston, but the point guard would be set to make over $44 million next season under his current contract. The Rockets and their guard recently pushed back the deadline on Houston's decision with VanVleet, and although reports suggest that they are interested in writing up a new, long-term deal, it isn't necessarily a guarantee that VanVleet will be playing for Houston next year. The Rockets blew him away with an offer he couldn't refuse back in 2023, and another team could so the same when/if he hits the open market this offseason. If VanVleet does become an unrestricted free agent, which teams outside of Houston would make the most sense for him to sign with? 1. Orlando Magic Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner recently signed big deals with the Orlando Magic, and Paolo Banchero will be getting a mega contract extension here soon. Because of that, the Magic no longer have money to blow like they have had in recent years. That will make a deal for another big ticket free agent hard to pull off, especially considering the team signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope last year. If Orlando can make the money work, though, then Fred VanVleet would be a great fit with the Magic. The Magic finished dead last in 3-point shooting this season, and VanVleet has made at least 2.5 deep balls per game in every season since 2018-19. VanVleet can hit shots form behind the arc off of the bounce or in catch-and-shoot situations. The Rockets were heavily reliant on his shooting expertise, so the guard would have plenty of familiarity getting up deep shots with high volume if he signed with the Magic. While undersized, VanVleet is a pesky defender, so he'd fit right in with a Magic team that has one of the best defensive units in the league. VanVleet could play alongside Suggs and give opposing teams fits. Ultimately, though, the Magic just need more shooting to get to the next level, and VanVleet is arguably the best shooter who could be available on the open market this offseason. 2. Brooklyn Nets A more realistic option for a VanVleet destination would be the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets are set up to have the most cap space this offseason, and they have a major need at point guard. With D'Angelo Russell and De'Anthony Melton hitting free agency this offseason, the Nets don't have a true point guard under contract for next season. Brooklyn needs to spend big this offseason, and they'd be smart to offer VanVleet a contract big enough that he'd have no choice but to leave Houston. VanVleet averaged 14.1 points per game last season, which was his lowest mark since 2018-19. He is trending the wrong way, but he still has enough left in the tank to give the Nets a few good seasons. 3. Portland Trail Blazers In the same way that the Rockets were looking to take the next step in 2023, the Portland Trail Blazers could use VanVleet's presence to get over the hump. The Trail Blazers have plenty of big man depth, as centers Deandre Ayton, Donovan Clingan, Robert Williams, and Duop Death are all under contract next season. Portland also has a lot of wing depth. Deni Advija started to look like a star late this past season, Toumani Camara is an elite defender, Shaedon Sharpe is a freakish athlete, and Jerami Grant is a proven scorer. The team is thinner in the backcourt, though. Anfernee Simons is a solid scorer, but Scoot Henderson has looked like a fringe draft bust since being drafted third overall. Portland shouldn't give up on Henderson completely, but there wouldn't be any harm in signing another guard. Like the Magic, the Blazers were one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the NBA. VanVleet would improve that weakness, and in a stacked Western Conference, Portland needs all of the help they can get if they are to compete for a playoff spot.
Ranking 3 best Fred VanVleet free-agency destinations if he leaves Rockets
3 trades Denver Nuggets must make to win 2026 NBA title with Nikola Jokic
3 trades Denver Nuggets must make to win 2026 NBA title with Nikola Jokic

Shaq understands that the situation has further sparked rigged conspiracies.

“You hear a lot of these conspiracy theories,” O'Neal continued. “There's a lot of situations that could make these things sound good and sound true. Like, okay, Dallas gets rid of one of the best players, but, oh, we're getting a new one. Ding, ding, ding.”

Conspiracies are, well, just conspiracies. The assumption is that the NBA draft lottery is conducted in a fair and proper manner. With all of that being said, Shaq's 1992 NBA Draft story is attention-catching to say the least.