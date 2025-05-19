The Dallas Mavericks, despite having 1.8 percent odds to land the 2025 No. 1 overall pick, won the NBA draft lottery and are now in the driver's seat to select Duke basketball's Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft. Dallas fans are excited, but conspiracies about the lottery being rigged have been swirling since the Mavs shocked the NBA world. Shaquille O'Neal, who was selected first overall by the Orlando Magic in 1992, recently added more fuel to the rigged lottery conspiracies during a recent interview, via Ashley Nevel.

“Everybody talking about how they thought the NBA Draft was rigged,” Shaq said. “And here comes Cooper Flagg… I don't know if you heard this story, but in 1992, the draft was in June or something, I meet Mr. (David) Stern in March. And he says to me, ‘hey, can't wait for you to come to the NBA.' Then he pulls me to the side, ‘you want to play where it's cold or where it's hot?'… He asked me that.

“And I was like, ‘hot.' And he smiled and I smiled. Then, a couple days later, they had the draft thing… Minnesota was number three… Charlotte was number two and then Orlando, Florida was number one… I didn't think anything about it.”

The Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers before the 2025 trade deadline in one of the most surprising moves in NBA history. Dallas, as mentioned, later won the NBA draft lottery despite their low odds.

Shaq understands that the situation has further sparked rigged conspiracies.

“You hear a lot of these conspiracy theories,” O'Neal continued. “There's a lot of situations that could make these things sound good and sound true. Like, okay, Dallas gets rid of one of the best players, but, oh, we're getting a new one. Ding, ding, ding.”

Conspiracies are, well, just conspiracies. The assumption is that the NBA draft lottery is conducted in a fair and proper manner. With all of that being said, Shaq's 1992 NBA Draft story is attention-catching to say the least.