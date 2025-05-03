The Orlando Magic’s 2024-25 season came to a close earlier this week with a first-round playoff exit against the defending champion Boston Celtics. While the team made strides with its young core, the quiet trade deadline activity earlier this year has remained a point of discussion.

On Thursday, team president Jeff Weltman emphasized the organization’s transition into a “win-now” phase during exit interviews. The next day, general manager Anthony Parker addressed trade deadline speculation, directly disputing a report from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst that suggested the Magic were not active in trade talks this season.

Speaking on In The Zone with Brandon Kravitz, Parker pushed back against the notion that Orlando avoided engaging with teams.

“Well, what I can say is that we’re always doing our job and yes, we’re inquiring about opportunities that may come up,” Parker said. “I do think that, you know, up until this point, we value continuity, we value the development of our young players… and so, if there were calls made on some of our assets that we weren’t willing to move on — that’s not been our goal up until this point.”

Parker added that the Magic's front office did not sit idly during the trade deadline.

“But again, yes, those conversations happen throughout the year,” Parker said. “And you know, the idea that we only take calls and aren’t inquiring about opportunities is not accurate.”

Windhorst, speaking in February, had cast doubt on Orlando's willingness to engage in the market.

“I've talked with teams who talk with the Magic,” Windhorst said at the time. “I say, ‘Hey, do the Magic have conversations?’ They don't really engage. It’s just something he doesn’t do, he doesn’t do trades.”

Despite discussions internally and with other teams, Orlando ultimately did not make a move at the deadline, joining four other teams in standing pat. At the time of the deadline, the Magic held a 25–27 record and remained on the fringes of the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

Following the deadline, the Magic finished the season with a 41–41 record, won the Southeast Division for the second straight year, and secured their second consecutive playoff appearance.

With Parker and Weltman now both on record about the team’s shift in mindset, the upcoming offseason looms large for Orlando. The franchise enters the summer armed with a full set of future draft picks, financial flexibility, and a desire to build around its emerging star duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

The Magic’s recent emphasis on youth and development has yielded a promising foundation. However, Parker’s remarks, coupled with Weltman’s earlier comments, suggest that Orlando is ready to move more assertively in pursuit of postseason success.