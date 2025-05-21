Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero recently credited two former teammates for helping him navigate the early challenges of his NBA career.

Speaking on The Pivot Podcast, Banchero reflected on his rookie season after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. The 22-year-old forward said the welcoming environment in Orlando played a major role in his development.

“They welcomed me with open arms from the second I got there,” Banchero said. “The team was great, I remember first meeting the team at Summer League that year and us doing a dinner… and them being the coolest group of dudes that I’ve ever really been around.”

Among those who stood out was Markelle Fultz, a fellow former No. 1 overall pick. Fultz spent five seasons with the Magic and played alongside Banchero during his first two years in the league.

“One is Markelle Fultz, he’s a former No. 1 pick so he understood the shoes that I was in and so he was with me my first two years there. He helped me a ton, man,” Banchero said. “I looked up to Markelle, like watching him – I was in eighth grade when he was at the Dub and so I was at that stage where I was realizing my NBA dreams and to see a dude come to UW and go No. 1 was amazing to me.”

Paolo Banchero praises Markelle Fultz, Terrence Ross for guiding him through NBA transition

Fultz provided a steady voice during the ups and downs of Banchero’s early career.

“When I didn’t play well or when I had a rough night or whatever, I would take it super hard,” Banchero said. “He would always be the guy to pull me to the side and just be like, ‘relax bro, it’s 82 games. You ain’t about to have a great game every night.’ He was just like that calming presence… he understood more than anybody just how all this can affect you.”

Fultz, 26, was not re-signed by Orlando following the 2023–24 season. He later joined the Sacramento Kings late in the 2024–25 regular season. In 21 games with the Kings, he averaged 2.9 points, 1.3 assists, and one rebound in 8.8 minutes per contest.

Banchero also praised Terrence Ross for his mentorship during his rookie year. Ross, who spent seven seasons with the Magic, retired after the 2022–23 campaign.

“Another guy was Terrence Ross… another UW guy actually, who I watched growing up a lot,” Banchero said. “He helped me a lot too because he had been there for eight years in Orlando. I looked up to him too… and he would just keep it straightforward.”

Ross offered honest, constructive feedback Banchero trusted.

“I would go to him and ask him what he thought about how I was playing, what I could do better,” Banchero said. “T-Ross is one of the chillest dudes ever and so I knew it was coming from the right place.”

Ross, 34, played 63 games between the Magic and Phoenix Suns in his final season. He averaged 12.7 points, three rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game across 349 appearances with Orlando, shooting 41.4% from the field and 35.1% from three-point range.