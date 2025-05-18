The NBA world will be watching Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks this summer. Following a third consecutive first-round exit during which Damian Lillard tore his achilles, the two-time MVP's future in Milwaukee is more uncertain than ever.

NBA fans and media have speculated several teams as likely destinations should the Bucks superstar ask for a trade. Antetokounmpo added to those rumors during a Twitter Q&A on Saturday.

He revealed that New York is his favorite road city to play in.

New York https://t.co/uJQRe2ID7O — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 18, 2025

The 30-year-old also said that Florida cities made him the happiest of all the places he's visited.

Florida cities https://t.co/Ez2tMIzu1s — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 18, 2025

While a long list of teams will enter the bidding for Antetokounmpo should he seek a change of scenery, his New York and Florida responses will fuel speculation about his desired landing spots.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's New York response will pique the interest of Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks fans. With his future with the Bucks uncertain over the last two years, both teams have been viewed as realistic landing spots.

However, after unloading nearly all of their draft capital in trades for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks have far fewer assets than other prospective suitors. They could build a package centered around established players such as Towns, Bridges, OG Anunoby or Josh Hart. However, it's difficult to envision New York gutting its core in a deal after making a deep playoff run this season.

Brooklyn appears to be a more realistic landing spot. After trading Bridges, the Nets have an NBA-best 10 tradable first-round picks, including the No. 8 pick in this year's draft. But without control of their first-round pick until 2031, the Bucks will likely seek impact players to remain competitive.

The Nets lack a star-level centerpiece, with Cam Johnson, Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton headlining the roster. However, they could use their treasure trove of draft picks to help the Bucks regain control of their upcoming first-round picks from the New Orleans Pelicans in a three-team trade. The Pelicans own the Bucks' first-round picks in 2026 (swap) and 2027.

Antetokounmpo's affinity for Florida cities will be of note to Miami Heat and Orlando Magic fans.

The Heat need an influx of star power following a historically lopsided first-round series loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, Miami has only two tradable first-round picks. A deal would likely require them to part with Bam Adebayo, and even then, several teams could offer significantly more.

The Magic are a dark-horse candidate due to an intriguing mix of young prospects and draft capital. They have Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs as high-end young prospects and four tradable first-round picks. Orlando could put together a package that helps the Bucks remain competitive with several high-level supporting pieces remaining to surround Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee should gain clarity in the coming weeks. ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Monday that the Bucks star was “open-minded” about exploring a potential change of scenery. Antetokounmpo is expected to meet with Milwaukee next week to discuss his future and the direction of the team, according to Chris Haynes.