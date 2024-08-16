Was Kyrie Irving always destined to end up with the Dallas Mavericks? During a recent appearance on The Knicks Film School Podcast, Tim MacMahon of ESPN said that if Jalen Brunson had re-signed with the Mavs following the 2021-22 season, he may have been involved in a trade to the Brooklyn Nets for Irving, via Knicks Film School on X, formerly Twitter.

“If Brunson signs that extension with Dallas, I think there is a high likelihood that he would be with the Brooklyn Nets right now,” MacMahon said. “Because listen, Mark Cuban has always been about chasing stars… Kyrie was going to become available the next season as he did. At the time the Mavericks did because they needed a star to replace Brunson, but I think they would have looked at that as an upgrade.”

Of course, Brunson ultimately signed with the Knicks in free agency that offseason. He has found success in New York, even recently being named the captain of the Knicks.

Irving, meanwhile, was traded to Dallas during the 2022-23 season. The Mavs underperformed and missed the postseason altogether during Irving's first half-season with the team. However, they turned a corner in 2023-24 and reached the NBA Finals. Irving seems to enjoy playing for the Mavs and his future is bright in Dallas.

Mavericks-Nets trade scenario?

In this Brunson-Irving potential trade scenario, however, how would the trade have looked different compared to the real one that came to fruition?

“They probably keep Dorian Finney-Smith in that case,” MacMahon continued. “Maybe they don't have to give up a first round pick… But I think there's a pretty decent chance that Jalen Brunson would have been moved to Brooklyn with Kyrie Irving still ending up in Dallas. It's one of those things where we will never know.”

Brunson, again, is playing well with the Knicks. He even emerged as an MVP candidate with the team. It has been a good situation for him.

Had he ended up in Brooklyn, there are no guarantees as to what may have occurred. The Nets are struggling and have been forced into a rebuild after dealing stars such as Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant away. Brunson may still have played well in Brooklyn, but the Nets' underperformance would have been far from ideal for him.

MacMahon says that Brunson ending up with the Knicks is a “much better situation” for the Mavs former guard.

“But, you know, Brunson obviously landed in a much better situation for himself from a basketball, life, all sorts of different perspectives.”

Kyrie Irving in Dallas

Irving silenced his critics with his strong 2023-24 campaign. He dealt with some injury trouble, but overall it was a successful season.

The Mavericks fell short in the NBA Finals. Irving did not play up to his lofty expectations in the Finals either. Nevertheless, Irving played a pivotal role in Dallas' regular and postseason success. He has developed impressive chemistry with Luka Doncic and Dallas projects to be a championship contender for years to come with both stars leading the way.