The official 2024-25 NBA schedule was released on Thursday. The Dallas Mavericks' schedule features no shortage of intriguing games. On Friday, the Mavs announced the team's preseason schedule.

Dallas will get things started at training camp on October 1 in Las Vegas at UNLV. The Mavs will stay in Las Vegas until October 4 before returning to Dallas.

Three of the Mavs' four preseason games will be at home. On October 7, the Mavericks will play their first preseason contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Mavs will then host the Utah Jazz on October 10 at the American Airlines Center. The team's only road game will be held in LA at the Los Angeles Clippers' new Intuit Dome, a contest that will be played on October 14.

Finally, the Mavs will play their final game of the 2024-25 preseason in Dallas against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Mavericks set to visit Clippers' new arena

The Clippers' new arena, the Intuit Dome, has been the talk of the offseason. It reportedly features advanced technology that has fans especially excited for the new campaign. The Mavericks will get to experience the new arena on the road in mid-October during the preseason clash.

The Clippers had previously shared the Crypto.com Arena with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, team owner Steve Ballmer wanted the Clippers to have a home of their own. As a result, the team decided to make the move.

Adjusting to a new home arena can be difficult at times, but one has to imagine that the Clippers players are excited to have their own home floor. And this is not just another new stadium, as the Intuit Dome is expected to change the dynamic of attending a sports game.

Meanwhile, as mentioned, the Mavs will play their other three preseason games in front of the Dallas faithful. The American Airlines Center is a tremendous arena as well, and the Mavs always receive plenty of support from the home fans.